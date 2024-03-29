"What hot Cheetos and subway does to a man": NHL fans in splits after Alex Ovechkin's hit on Jake McCabe

In the recent game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Alex Ovechkin's reputation for physicality was evident once more.

During the first period, the Leafs' Jake McCabe was vying for possession against the Capitals. Ovechkin decisively interrupted McCabe's progress by delivering a forceful shoulder check to his face, causing McCabe to fall to the ice.

Ovechkin was recently snapped with a Subway sandwich, probably his go-to footlong spicy Italian, and spotted with a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos before facing off against the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

It seems his pre-game snack choices added an extra spicy flavor to his already intense playing style, making fans eager to see the heat he'd bring to the game.

NHL fans were left in splits as they reacted to Ovi's hit on Jake McCabe. One fan humorously tweeted:

"What hot Cheetos and subway does for a man"

Another chimed in:

"Leafs fans calling for a ten game suspension"

"And that is one of the reasons I would take Ovi over Sid."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Cheeto strength!"

Alex Ovechkin has scored 26 goals and 58 points this season. He's now less than 50 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 894 goals.

Alex Ovechkin and Capitals lose to Maple Leafs

On Thursday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs hosted the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena. The Leafs eased past the Caps with a dominating 5-1 win.

Mark Giordano scored on his return after missing 12 games with a concussion. He put the Maple Leafs up 1-0 at 10:09 of the first period. Tyler Bertuzzi then extended the hosts' lead to 2-0 after beating Charlie Lindgren from behind the net 18 seconds into the third period.

Nic Dowd scored for the Capitals to cut the Leafs' lead to 2-1 at 5:27. However, Connor Dewar restored the Maple Leafs' lead to 3-1 at 11:38. Coming into the third period, Bobby McMann increased the hosts' lead to 4-1 after scoring on John Tavares' assist while on a 2-on-1 rush.

Bertuzzi then scored his second of the night for the Maple Leafs' 5-1 win at 10:11 of the third period. Joseph Woll made 23 saves and posted a.958 SV% for the Leafs in the contest.

With the defeat, the Caps' three-game winning streak came to an end. Alex Ovechkin and the Caps next face the Boston Bruins on Saturday.