"What a legend" "The GOAT of goals": NHL fans react as Alex Ovechkin breaks Wayne Gretzky's historic all-time goal record

Alex Ovechkin broke the NHL's all-time goal record on Sunday. He scored his 895th goal against the New York Islanders. This goal moved him past Wayne Gretzky, who held the record with 894 goals since 1999. Gretzky's record had stood for more than 25 years.

The NHL shared the news on X. The post said,

"ALEX OVECHKIN IS NOW THE NHL'S ALL-TIME GOALS LEADER!!! HE PASSES WAYNE GRETZKY WITH CAREER GOAL NO. 895!"

Soon, the X post drew reactions from hockey enthusiasts to Ovechkin's historic night. And the celebration was on another level.

Fans praised Ovechkin for his great career and consistency.

"WHAT A LEGEND," one fan said.

"The GOAT of goals Ovi stands alone now," another wrote.

"Not a real sport... when he wins 6 rings on a basketball court lemme know," a fan wrote.

Fans across the league showed respect for Ovechkin's big moment. It was a proud day for Washington Capitals supporters.

"Better than Gretzky in my book," a fan said.

"I’m certainly no #ALLCAPS Fan and I never thought I’d live to see the day someone passed Wayne Gretzky on the all times goal list at 895 but here we are. Congrats Ovie. That being said Gretzky will ALWAYS be “The Great One”! #Gr8Chase," another fan said.

"The Great 8 is truely born. What a career!!! He was so much fun to watch his whole career. Happy I got to see him get it!" one fan mentioned.

Alex Ovechkin tied Gretzky's record on Friday against Blackhawks

Previously, Alex Ovechkin tied Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goal record on Friday. He scored his 893rd and 894th goals against the Blackhawks. After the game, Ovechkin shared his excitement with the media sitting beside Gretzky.

"I'm still a little shaking and still can't believe it," Ovechkin said, on Friday, via NHL.com. "It's nice that my family is here, my mom, my wife, my kids, father-in-law, lots of friends came from lots of different cities. It's history. It's great for the game. It's great to do it here. It's special."

Ovechkin also said the team had been chasing this goal since training camp.

Gretzky also shared that he was proud of Ovechkin.

"My dad told me that same night, 'Be as proud of the guy that breaks your record,'" Gretzky said to the media on Friday.

Both players respect one another, and Gretzky proudly passes the crown to Alex Ovechkin.

