"What a loser", "Impeachment time": Canucks fans berate Vancouver mayor Ken Sim for wishing against team's playoffs success

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim wants to see the Canucks do well. However, his role as mayor of the city in which they play impacts his thought process. He has conflicting feelings as a fan and as a professional.

“As a fan, I want to see the Canucks have an exciting run and make it to the Stanley Cup Finals, and hopefully win in Game 7 in overtime. As the Mayor of Vancouver, I do not want them to play a single game in the playoffs because the stress that it causes for safety,” Sim said.

Trending

Expand Tweet

This take caught the eye of several fans of the team, who responded to Sim's idea in the comments section. Most of them weren't very happy.

Expand Tweet

"Sounds like Vancouver needs a new mayor," another said.

"Every time he opens his mouth he sounds like a Redditor," one noted.

Expand Tweet

"There were no problems in last year's playoffs so I don't know what he's scared of," one acknowledged.

"No one cares what this guy has to say Mr. no fun city," another added.

Sim also said that they could handle the cost a Stanley Cup Final run would incur, but that the bill would reach "millions" of dollars.

Odds for a Vancouver Canucks Stanley Cup Final explored

Whether or not the Vancouver Canucks can make the half-desired half-dreaded Stanley Cup for Mayor Ken Sim remains to be seen. Right now, they're dealing with the loss of several key players, including TJ Miller, who has taken a leave of absence.

The Canucks don't have strong championship odds (Imagn)

The odds will change, but right now, it doesn't look like Sim has much to worry about. The Edmonton Oilers remain the favorite per FanDuel at +850. Not far behind are the +900 Dallas Stars, +1000 Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers.

Other teams are:

New York Rangers +1200

Toronto Maple Leafs +1300

New Jersey Devils +1300

Colorado Avalanche +1300

Vegas Golden Knights +1400

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Winnipeg Jets round out the teams with stronger odds than Vancouver, who is currently +2100 to win the Stanley Cup this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback