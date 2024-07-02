"What a loser JBB is, fire this clown now": NHL fans react to Lightning GM Julien BriseBois' statement after Steven Stamkos' shocking exit

Lightning GM Julien BriseBois addressed the public on Monday evening following the stunning news that Steven Stamkos, the franchise's iconic captain, signed a four-year deal with the Nashville Predators. The deal is worth an average annual value of $8 million with the Nashville Predators.

“I know that it is disappointing that I was not able to come to terms with Steven Stamkos on a contract to keep him within the organization,” Brisebois expressed, acknowledging the widespread dismay among fans and within the organization.

The Lightning GM recognized the deep bond Stamkos has with the community, noting:

“I know the fans are disappointed. I know Steven’s disappointed, and I’m disappointed. Like everyone, I wanted ‘Stammer’ to stay in Tampa and finish his career with the Lightning.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ultimately, BriseBois made the tough decision, asserting:

“Ultimately, I felt and made the decision that if I agreed to the terms that he wanted in order to get a deal done, I would not be putting ourselves in the best position to chase championships going forward.”

Fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration and anger in response to the Lightning GM's statement. One of the fans commented,

"What a loser JBB is! Fire this clown now!"

Expand Tweet

Another fan also noted a discrepancy in Lightning GM, saying:

"If you’re so disappointed why didn’t you get it done?"

Expand Tweet

Other fans also expressed their displeasure in their comments.

"BriseBois been trying to get rid of him since they won their 1st Cup" one fan said

"Obviously not that disappointed if he let him walk" another fan said

"Most overrated GM." one fan chimed in

"hahahhaha what a fraud" another fan reacted

"he had no intention of signing him this year" one fan pointed

Stamkos leaves a la͏sti͏ng ͏l͏egacy in Tampa Bay after bein͏g͏ draft͏ed first overall in 2008.͏ He claimed ͏N͏HL ͏goal-sc͏oring titles ͏in 2009-10 and ͏2011-12͏, and won Stanley ͏Cups in 2020 an͏d 2021͏. Servi͏ng͏ o͏ver a decade as captain, he tops franchise ͏r͏ecor͏ds with 1͏,082 games played, 555 goals, and 1,137 points.

Lightning GM Discusses Jake Guentzel's Signing

Following significant roster moves during Day 2 of the NHL draft, Lightning GM BriseBois reflected on the acquisition of Jake Guentzel. Guentzel, who signed a seven-year, $63 million contract, was highlighted by BriseBois as a perfect fit for the team’s needs.

"In terms of fit for what we were looking for, Jake is probably as high of a perfect fit as we're going to find," BriseBois remarked on NHL.com. "Highly competitive, high hockey IQ, high level of skill, makes plays, competes all over the ice, makes play all over the ice, big-game player."

BriseBois emphasized Guentzel's alignment with the Lightning's ethos, stating:

"He's a Bolt who happened to not have been playing for the Bolts in the past. Today we remedied that, and going forward he's going to play for the Lightning."

Additionally, the Predators made moves of their own, signing free agents Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei on the same day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback