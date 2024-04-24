What is the New York Rangers goal song? All you need to know about “Slapshot” that fans sing at MSG

The New York Rangers goal song has been a staple of hockey games at Madison Square Garden for decades.

Like most NHL teams, the New York Rangers goal song blasts over the PA system whenever the club lights the lamp. The home fans chant and cheer to the catchy tune.

But there’s a rich history behind the song.

The familiar Hey, Hey, Hey! and whoaaaaa! chant is as iconic as the Original Six franchise.

Here’s a look at fans getting into the groove:

Expand Tweet

Trending

The song named “Slapshot” dates back to the 1995 season. The New York Rangers goal song debuted following the Rangers’ cup run back in 1994. Since then, the song has become a standard of the MSG experience.

Rangers’ fans and rivals have come to enjoy the song. Perhaps the song helps take the sting out of Rangers’ goals against opponents? Perhaps not. But one thing is certain: Slapshot is a fan favorite.

Slapshot was originally written by Ray Castoldi. Castoldi has been around MSG even longer than the New York Rangers goal song. Castoldi took over as music director at MSG in 1989.

Since then, the Slapshot has gone from a Rangers’ theme song to the war anthem played following every home goal. Given the song’s vintage, it’s one of the oldest in the league.

However, it’s worth noting that Castoldi did not perform the original tune. A band named Bad Apple recorded the song. However, not much is currently known about the band.

Rangers fans hope to hear Slapshot blare on the loudspeakers very often this postseason as the team looks to capture its first Stanley Cup in decades.

The curse of the New York Rangers goal song

In 1994, the Rangers ended a 54-year championship drought. Led by Hall of Famer Mark Messier, the club dropped the Vancouver Canucks in the final.

For Rangers fans, it was a thrilling moment in team history. But as one curse ended, another began.

Castoldi wrote Slapshot to commemorate the Rangers’ championship banner ceremony in January 1995. However, the Rangers have only made it back to the Cup Finals once since the song debuted.

The unfortunate streak has hockey fans calling Slapshot a curse on the Rangers. However, this year might be the end of the curse. The Rangers finished atop the league, capturing the Presidents’ Trophy.

Thus far, the Rangers have gotten off to a solid start in this year’s playoffs, beating the Washington Capitals in Game 1.

Perhaps this year is when the Slapshot curse ends. The Rangers have a talented club and a clear path ahead of them in the Eastern Conference.

If so, Rangers fans hope they won’t have to wait nearly thirty years for the next championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback