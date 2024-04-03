What is NHL's MultiVersus Face-Off? All the details we know about new alt-cast with Warner Bros. and TNT Sports

The NHL's MultiVersus Face-Off event is a joint effort between TNT Sports, Warner Bros. Games and the League. This event blends hockey with real-time animation, giving viewers a one-of-a-kind and immersive experience.

Date: Sunday, April 14.

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The event is scheduled for Sunday, April 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET, exclusively on truTV and Max’s B/R Sports Add-on. It will feature iconic characters from Warner Bros. Discovery properties alongside the thrilling action of gameplay.

MultiVersus characters include Bugs Bunny, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Velma and Shaggy, Steven Universe, Finn the Human, and the Tasmanian Desharering. Front Office Sports shared the news on its official Twitter/X handle.

The event will see two recent Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights, clash. The officiating duties will be handled by the Tasmanian Devil, who will drop the puck and oversee the afternoon's animated spectacle.

Before the MultiVersus Face-Off, fans can witness a special team selection draft of the MultiVersus icons during the NHL. They can see it on TNT’s postgame coverage of the Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, April 7.

The animated presentation of Avalanche at Golden Knights will utilize the League’s cutting-edge NHL EDGE tracking technology. This approach will see MultiVersus characters integrate with avatars of players like Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault, among others.

The dynamic ice rink will transform throughout the game, drawing inspiration from MultiVersus game environments. These include the Space Jam Court, Adventure Time Tree Fort, Sky Arena and Trophy’s E.D.G.E.

Announcers and commentators

Steve Mears will be the announcer for this event, and Colby Armstrong will provide color commentary.

TNT and Max’s B/R Sports Add-On will also offer the standard broadcast of Avalanche at Golden Knights. Commentators Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk and Brian Boucher will provide the play-by-play coverage.

Use of technology in MultiVersus NHL Face-Off

What sets MultiVersus NHL Face-Off apart is its innovative use of technology. Merging NHL EDGE positional data with Hawk-Eye Innovations optical tracking, the event will generate realistic character and player avatar movements.

This real-time animation will be produced in collaboration with innovation partner Beyond Sports.