The Jumbotron at the SJ Sharks' home arena, SAP Center, displayed an externally submitted message in support of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE). The message read:&quot;SJ SHARKS FANS LOVE ICE!! GET EM' BOYZ!&quot; The United States' law enforcement agency have been cracking down and detaining illegal immigrants under President Donald Trump's orders.The controversial message was submitted by a fan, whose whereabouts is being investigated by the organization. The franchise released a public statement, after the team's 3-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.&quot;During the first intermission of tonight’s game, an offensively worded message which had been externally submitted was inadvertently displayed on the in-arena scoreboard. Sharks Sports &amp; Entertainment deeply regrets that this message, which does not meet our organization’s values, was not detected during our standard review process. The Sharks organization sincerely apologizes for this oversight, and we are actively working to determine the origin of the message.&quot;ICE's crackdown has received mixed reactions in the United States. While Trump's supporters are behind the initiative to deport illegal immigrants, many have protested against the law enforcement agency's operations; the most recent gathering being in downtown Portland on Oct. 19, with hundreds of people gathering outside the ICE offices.