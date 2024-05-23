What is the PWHL jailbreak rule? Exploring the details behind revolutionary regulation

Professional Women's Hockey League playoffs are running at full pace right now and have gathered much attention for their unique rules. One of these rules is the jailbreak rule, which garnered appreciation and excitement from fans.

The jailbreak rule allows a player serving a penalty in the penalty box to be free if their team is successful in scoring a shorthanded goal. Shorthanded goals are goals scored by a team that has fewer players on ice than its opponent.

Now, if a team has two players seated in the penalty box, then the player with the least penalty time remaining would be the one who will be released. The jailbreak rule is also applicable in situations where players from both teams are in the penalty box and one of the teams is shorthanded.

After the rule became popular during the early phase of the season, PWHL’s Stan Kasten said in a press conference:

"We're not afraid to try different approaches to things."

Considering it’s PWHL’s inaugural season, the league is trying different things to bring innovation and engage with the fans better. Rules like jailbreak and the 3-2-1 points system, which gives an additional point to the winning team in regulation, are indeed exciting for the fans.

WHL Toronto’s Emma Maltais, who scored the league’s first jailbreak goal, said:

"A lot of times on the penalty kill, you try to dump it and get a change. Now, if you have a chance, why not go for it?"

International Ice Hockey Federation chairperson Marta Zawadzka also appreciated the jailbreak rule and hopes to introduce it to international hockey.

Is there a body checking in the PWHL?

In the PWHL, body checking is permitted under specific conditions. The PWHL rulebook, released in January, states players can engage in body checking if there is a clear intention of playing the puck or attempting to gain possession of it.

Rule 52 of the PWHL clearly states that the League allows body contact,

“when there is a clear intention of playing the puck or attempting to ‘gain possession’ of the puck.”

The league's rules permit players to push and lean into each other when chasing the puck and allow stationary players to hold their ground. This approach contrasts with the NHL, where checking is broadly interpreted to dislodge the puck.