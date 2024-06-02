What is Roberto Luongo doing now? All we know about former Panthers star goaltender

Hall of Fame goaltender Roberto Luongo is now employed in the front office of the Florida Panthers. He kickstarted his career with the Florida Panthers in 2000 and played for five seasons before departing to the Vancouver Canucks.

In Vancouver, Luongo continued the success he had found in Florida. Luongo won 252 games with Vancouver, leading the club to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2011.

Luongo returned to Florida following a trade during the 2013-2014 season, playing another five-plus seasons with the Panthers. Luongo retired as a Panther in 2019, winning 489 games and earning his place in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022.

Since then, Roberto Luongo moved on to the Panthers’ front office, where he now has a chance to win his first Stanley Cup. Luongo joined the Panthers' management team as a special advisor to the general manager in 2019.

Trending

Overall, Luongo is in charge of overseeing the Panthers' goaltending and excellence department. He works alongside goaltending consultant Francois Allaire to support the Panthers' goalies throughout the organization.

Luongo has the most career wins with the Panthers as a player (230 wins). Now, he seeks four more from the press box, which can cap Luongo’s historic NHL tenure.

Luongo and the Panthers will need to wait at least one more day to learn who they will face in the finals. On Sunday night, the Edmonton Oilers could join the Panthers in the finals. In the meantime, the Dallas Stars will try to force a Game 7 in the Western Conference Finals.

Roberto Luongo and the Panthers back to the finals after losing the previous year

The Florida Panthers are the third team to reach the Stanley Cup Finals after losing it the season before.

What are the other two teams?

The 1984 Edmonton Oilers reached the Stanley Cup Finals in a rematch with the New York Islanders. In 1983, the Islanders swept Wayne Gretzky and the Oilers for their fourth consecutive Cup. Next year, the Oilers returned the favor, starting a dynasty of their own.

In 2009, the Pittsburgh Penguins returned to the finals after losing to the Detroit Red Wings in 2008. Led by Sidney Crosby, the Penguins won the rematch against Detroit, taking home the Cup in seven games.

This time around, the Panthers will not face the Vegas Golden Knights. Instead, they’ll face Connor McDavid's Oilers or Tyler Seguin's Dallas Stars.

The Panthers will be ready to face whoever emerges victorious from the Western Conference Finals. Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals is set to begin on Saturday, June 8.