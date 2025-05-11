"What were Skinner and Draisaitl thinking?": Oilers fans' hearts sink as Reilly Smith stuns Edmonton with buzzer beater goal

Oilers fans were shocked after Reilly Smith's goal gave the Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 victory over Edmonton in Game 3 of the Round 2 playoff series.

With only 0.4 seconds left in regulation, Smith fired a shot that deflected off Leon Draisaitl's stick to break the 3-3 tie. Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner had ventured out to stop Reilly Smith after he faked his initial shot.

The goal gave Vegas their first win of the series, cutting Edmonton's lead to 2-1.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration over the loss, with one fan asking:

"Can any Oilers fan tell me, what were Skinner and Draisaitl thinking?"

Another fan wrote:

"Where was Skinner on that play. Pathetic you can even see a little bit of him in the replay. Awful" on X.

Here are some fan reactions:

"Leon Draisaitl what a mistake. Vegas makes this a series again." one fan wrote.

"What exactly did Draisaitl think was going to happen when he puts his blade like that. There was nowhere else for the puck to go but in the net." another wrote.

"How about that? Leon Draisaitl with two game-winning goals in back to back games. He probably wishes he didn’t help with this one though." a user commented.

"Remember this if Vegas pulls off the series comeback." another user wrote.

Replay footage reveals that Smith’s shot appeared to be heading wide of the net, but it deflected off Draisaitl’s stick into the net.

Corey Perry scored two goals for the Oilers, while Connor McDavid also found the net. Nicolas Roy, Smith and William Karlsson were the goal scorers for Vegas.

Stuart Skinner made 19 saves in the loss, while Adin Hill stopped 17 shots for Vegas.

