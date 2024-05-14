What is Stage 3 of NHLPA Player Assistance Program?

The NHLPA Player Assistance Program has four stages into which a player is placed once they are entered into the program. The NHLPA Player Assistance Program was created in 1996 to help players struggling with mental health, substance abuse and other issues.

Here is the breakdown of the four stages of NHLPA Player Assistance Program:

Stage one - First in-patient treatment; no penalty

Stage two - For violation of Stage one treatment plan, suspension without pay during active phase of treatment and then eligible for reinstatement

What is Stage 3 of Player Assistance Program?

Stage three - For violation of Stage two treatment plan, suspension without pay for atleast six months and then eligible for reinstatement.

Stage four - For violation of Stage three treatment plan, suspension without pay for atleast one year. Reinstatement not assured.

Valeri Nichushkin of the Colorado Avalanche was placed on Stage 3 of the NHLPA Player Assistance Program today. Nichushkin was away from the team before the playoffs, during this time, it likely that he was in Stage 2 of the above mentioned system.

Nichushkin has been suspended for six months under the current regulations. The Avs forward runs the risk of being suspended for another year and would not be guaranteed reinstatement, if he moves up to Stage 4 after his return from six-month suspension.