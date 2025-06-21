What is the story behind Brad Marchand and Dairy Queen Blizzard?

Florida Panthers’ forward Brad Marchand unexpectedly went viral after a clip showed him eating something with a spoon between periods of an NHL playoff game.

Although Marchand later clarified that he was having honey and not ice cream, the viral moment sparked a frenzy of memes and jokes about Marchand enjoying a Blizzard from Dairy Queen.

The buzz began when Marchand was shown on camera casually eating during an intermission in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Marchand first told Sportsnet’s Kyle Bukauskas that he was enjoying a Blizzard from Dairy Queen but later clarified that he was having honey. Still, he admitted his love for Blizzards.

Looking to capitalize on Marchand’s viral fame, a Dairy Queen in Sunrise, Florida, created a special “Brad Blizzard” in his honor on Friday. The limited edition Blizzard was flavored “Chocolate Chirp Cookie Dough,” referencing Marchand’s reputation for trash talking or “chirping” opponents on the ice.

The Florida Dairy Queen drew huge crowds as hockey fans lined up to try the unique Brad Blizzard on Friday. Marchand also made an appearance at the Dairy Queen, decked out in a DQ shirt and capping cups for delighted customers.

“Best day of my life ... I love seeing the excitement from everyone. These are moments that you love to appreciate,” Marchand told reporters on Friday.

He also performed the classic “Blizzard Flip Test,” flipping a Blizzard upside down to prove how thick it was.

Brad Marchand, Panthers teammates hit Dairy Queen ahead of Game 6

Brad Marchand and some of his Florida Panthers teammates made a stop at Dairy Queen for a pre-game treat ahead of their Stanley Cup Final Game 6 matchup against the Edmonton Oilers. The ice cream run has become a tradition for Marchand and the Panthers during their playoff run.

Marchand recalled how the Dairy Queen visits started organically when the team was looking for a place to get dessert after dinner. It unexpectedly turned into a fun, organic moment during the playoffs — one of those memories Marchand said they will look back on and enjoy.

“It’s incredible the moments that you look back on and at the time you don’t really appreciate what they could mean at the end of the day,” Marchand said, reflecting on the memorable DQ trips.

Brad Marchand was a key contributor during the Panthers' successful playoff run, recording 10 goals and as many assists.

