What time is NHL draft 2025? TV channel, where to watch online and entire schedule for Round 1-7 explored

The NHL draft 2025 is a few days away and will be the first step in building the excitement for the 2025-26 NHL season. The draft will be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Friday and Saturday.

It will take place in the same way it has been conducted in the past, over two days, with Day 1 involving the year's top 32 prospects getting drafted. The next day will feature the other prospects from the 2025 draft category.

What time is the NHL draft 2025?

Round 1: Friday, June 27 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, June 27 at 7 p.m. ET Rounds 2–7: Saturday, June 28 at 12 p.m. ET

Where to watch the NHL draft 2025

Round 1: Live on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet and TVA Sports

Live on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet and TVA Sports Rounds 2–7: Live on NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet and SN1

Where to watch the NHL draft 2025 online?

You can tune into Fubo (free trial), Hulu + Live TV and DIRECTV

The New York Islanders hold the first pick in the draft. They won the draft lottery and moved up nine spots. The San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks, Utah Mammoth and other teams follow in the selection order.

Eligible players must be born between January 1, 2005, and September 15, 2007. Re-entry is allowed for some players from the 2023 draft.

Top prospects include Matthew Schaefer, Michael Misa and Anton Frondell. This NHL draft will give the teams a chance to add these young talents.

Round 1 draft order for NHL draft 2025

Let's look at the 2025 NHL draft's first-round order.

Round 1

1. New York Islanders

2. San Jose Sharks

3. Chicago Blackhawks

4. Utah Hockey Club

5. Nashville Predators

6. Philadelphia Flyers

7. Boston Bruins

8. Seattle Kraken

9. Buffalo Sabres

10. Anaheim Ducks

11. Pittsburgh Penguins

12. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Vancouver Canucks via New York Rangers)

13. Detroit Red Wings

14. Columbus Blue Jackets

15. Vancouver Canucks

16. Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames)

17. Montreal Canadiens

18. Calgary Flames (from New Jersey Devils)

19. St. Louis Blues

20. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Minnesota Wild)

21. Ottawa Senators

22. Philadelphia Flyers (from Colorado Avalanche)

23. Nashville Predators (from Tampa Bay Lightning)

24. Los Angeles Kings

25. Chicago Blackhawks (from Toronto Maple Leafs)

26. Nashville Predators (from Vegas Golden Knights via San Jose Sharks)

27. Washington Capitals

28. Winnipeg Jets

29. Carolina Hurricanes

30. San Jose Sharks (from Dallas Stars)

31. Philadelphia Flyers (from Edmonton Oilers)

32. Calgary Flames (from Florida Panthers)

