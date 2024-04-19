What is the William M. Jennings Trophy? Jets' Hellebuyck secures first silverware in team history

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made franchise history this season by winning the William M. Jennings Trophy.

The Jennings Trophy is an annual award given to the goaltender(s) who plays a minimum of 25 games for the NHL team with the fewest goals scored against it during the regular season.

It has been awarded since the 1981-82 season after the criteria for the Vezina Trophy was changed to go to the goaltender voted best at the position by NHL GMs.

The William M. Jennings Trophy, named after former New York Rangers governor and president, has been awarded to 44 goaltenders, often in pairs, since its inception in 1982.

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck clinched the William M. Jennings Trophy after the team's 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Entering the game with the fewest goals allowed, the Jets needed to concede no more than two goals, achieving so as Brossoit stopped 18 of 20 shots.

Hellebuyck backstopped the Jets to allowing just 199 goals during the season, the lowest total in the NHL. The Jets edged out the Florida Panthers, who allowed 200 goals, for the Jennings Trophy. It marks the first time in franchise history that a Jets goaltender has won the award.

In 60 games this season, Hellebuyck posted a 37-19-4 record with a 2.39 goals against average and a .921 save percentage. He's the first goaltender to win the trophy outright since Jonathan Quick of the Los Angeles Kings in 2018.

Last season, the Boston Bruins' goaltending tandem of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman shared the honors. Hellebuyck and the Jets are now focusing on the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where they face the Colorado Avalanche.

Jennings Trophy winner Jets’ 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks

Conor Garland opened the scoring for Vancouver at 5:22 of the first period when a pass deflected off his leg and in. Gabriel Vilardi tied it up for Winnipeg at 11:26, picking up a loose puck and lifting it over a sprawled Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko.

The Jets took the lead early in the second when Cole Perfetti beat Demko's glove side on a 3-on-1 rush. Elias Lindholm evened the scores on the power play at 17:11 of the second, redirecting a point shot from Quinn Hughes.

Nikita Chibrikov put Winnipeg back in front at 5:18 of the third after stealing the puck from Demko behind the Vancouver net. He scored from Nino Niederreiter's pass below the goalline. Perfetti sealed the 4-2 Jets victory with an empty netter at 17:55 for his second goal of the game.

