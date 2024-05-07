"Whatever we could do to get that baby out of there"- Brandon Carlo admits there was no assurance of availability for Game 1 due to arrival of his son

Brandon Carlo's journey from exhilaration at a Game 7 victory and becoming a father and then back again on ice for Game 1 against the Florida Panthers is a perfect story that shows the highs and lows of being a professional athlete.

As the Boston Bruins celebrated their hard-fought win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, Brandon Carlo received news that his wife, Mayson, was in labor. With little time to spare and no assurances of when their son would arrive, Carlo found himself navigating the intense emotions of playoff hockey alongside the anticipation of becoming a father for the second time.

There were no guarantees regarding Crew's punctuality, Carlo's arrival in Florida for the game, or any other aspect of the situation. While labor was reportedly not progressing swiftly, Carlo and Mayson worked tirelessly to welcome their son into the world.

As per Boston Globe's Conor Ryan, Brandon Carlo wasn't sure he was going to make it for Game 1 against the Panthers:

"Yeah, we sped it up as fast as we could. We were flipping her around, putting her upside down — whatever we could do to get that baby out of there."

After a brief moment of rest, a doctor finally initiated the process that brought Crew Corbett Carlo into the world. Despite the exhaustion, Carlo's focus shifted from the hospital room to the hockey rink as he boarded a plane bound for Florida, leaving his newborn son and wife behind.

Coach Jim Montgomery said:

“When you have incredible experiences in life, like the birth of a child, it’s amazing the energy it gives you, That’s why I knew when he got here, we were going to put him in the lineup. The birth of my kids? It’s like winning a championship. You have adrenaline like you can’t believe for three days," Montgomery said.

Reflecting on the whirlwind of emotions and events, Brandon Carlo acknowledged that someday he would share the story with his son, Crew. From the intensity of playoff hockey to the joy of becoming a father, it was a day that encapsulated the full spectrum of life's experiences.

Brandon Carlo scores crucial goal after son's birth in Bruins' playoff victory

In a fervent atmosphere in Florida, the Boston Bruins showcased dominance in their 5-1 victory over the Panthers in Game 1 of the second-round playoff series. Goalie Jeremy Swayman's stellar performance, stopping 38 shots, set the tone for Boston's triumph. Despite an early deficit, Boston's resilience and Swayman's excellence turned the tide.

Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei, Justin Brazeau, and Jake DeBrusk contributed goals. Swayman's exceptional playoff run continued, earning praise from both his coach and opponents.

Florida's Matthew Tkachuk scored their sole goal, but the team struggled to match Boston's intensity.