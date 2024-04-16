When do the 2024 NHL playoffs start? Stanley Cup finals, key dates and more details explored

The 2023-24 NHL regular season is close to its end, with only one or two games remaining for each team before the NHL playoffs start. This year's regular season has been perhaps more exciting than the last, as every team is fighting tooth and nail for a playoff berth. So, let's take a look at the details of the NHL postseason.

When do the NHL playoffs start in 2024?

The NHL playoffs will begin on Saturday, April 20, instead of the initially planned Monday, April 22. The league's decision to advance the start date by two days is already heightening anticipation among hockey fans.

Expand Tweet

The strongest competition that we have seen comes from the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division. The Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers are still close in points with 89, 88 and 87, respectively. All three are fighting for the wild-card entry, and it will be exciting to see which team ultimately gets to play in the playoffs.

When is the Stanley Cup Finals in 2024?

The NHL tentatively scheduled the 2024 Stanley Cup Final to start on Wednesday, June 3, with the possibility of this date changing based on the preceding series' durations. The final is expected to conclude on Monday, June 17.

Last year, the Vegas Golden Knights pulled off a 4-1 series win over the Florida Panthers. This year, once again, both teams have made it to the playoffs. Now, if there's a rematch, it will be exciting to see if Florida is ready for revenge or if Vegas once again levels the ice for an early win.

NHL 2024 Playoffs: TV channel and streaming list

In the United States, the NHL playoffs will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, TNT and TBS.

ESPN and TNT, now in their third year of a seven-year contract with the league, will split coverage, with ABC airing Saturday night games during the first round.

Additional first-round games may appear on ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, TBS or TruTV. ESPN will broadcast the Stanley Cup Final in 2024, alternating with TNT.

In Canada, all playoff games will be available on Sportsnet and CBC.

2024 NHL Playoffs format

Sixteen teams will qualify for the playoffs, with eight in each conference. Every playoff round, including the Stanley Cup Finals, consists of a best-of-seven series where the team with the highest seed gets home-ice advantage.

In the NHL playoffs, the first-round matchups pit the division winner with the best record against the wild-card team with the lesser record, while the wild-card with the better record faces the other division winner. Second and third-place teams in each division compete within their brackets.

The second round sees first-round winners face off, leading to the conference finals.

The home-ice advantage in the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final goes to the team with the better regular-season record, irrespective of division standings.

Poll : Are you ready for the playoffs? Yes! Definitely, yes! 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback