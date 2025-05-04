When does 2nd round of NHL playoffs start? Leafs vs Panthers, and more series schedules, dates and start times revealed

The second round of the 2024-25 NHL playoffs begins on Monday, May 2. However, the full schedule will be finalized after Game 7 between the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night.

Ad

In the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Florida Panthers in their second-round series.

NHL playoffs: Maple Leafs-Panthers schedule is:

Game 1: Monday, May 5th at 8 pm ET in Toronto

Game 2: Wednesday, May 7th at 7 pm ET in Toronto

Game 3: Friday, May 9th - Time TBD (To Be Determined) in Florida

Game 4: Sunday, May 11th - Time TBD in Florida

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 14th - Time TBD in Toronto

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 16th - Time TBD in Florida

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 18th - Time TBD in Toronto

Ad

Trending

The other Eastern Conference matchup features the Washington Capitals taking on the Carolina Hurricanes.

NHL playoffs: Capitals-Hurricanes schedule is:

Game 1: Tuesday, May 6th at 7 pm ET in Washington

Game 2: Thursday, May 8th at 7 pm ET in Washington

Game 3: Saturday, May 10th - Time TBD in Carolina

Game 4: Monday, May 12th - Time TBD in Carolina

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, May 15th - Time TBD in Washington

Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, May 17th - Time TBD in Carolina

Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, May 19th - Time TBD in Washington

Ad

In the Western Conference, the Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Edmonton Oilers.

NHL playoffs: Oilers-Golden Knights schedule is:

Game 1: Tuesday, May 6th at 9:30 pm ET in Las Vegas

Game 2: Thursday, May 8th at 9:30 pm ET in Las Vegas

Game 3: Saturday, May 10th - Time TBD in Edmonton

Game 4: Monday, May 12th - Time TBD in Edmonton

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 14th - Time TBD in Las Vegas

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 16th - Time TBD in Edmonton

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 18th - Time TBD in Las Vegas

Ad

The Dallas Stars will play the winner of Sunday's game between the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues.

The schedule for that series will be announced after Game 7 concludes on Sunday night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama