When does 2nd round of NHL playoffs start? Leafs vs Panthers, and more series schedules, dates and start times revealed

The second round of the 2024-25 NHL playoffs begins on Monday, May 2. However, the full schedule will be finalized after Game 7 between the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night.
In the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Florida Panthers in their second-round series.
NHL playoffs: Maple Leafs-Panthers schedule is:
- Game 1: Monday, May 5th at 8 pm ET in Toronto
- Game 2: Wednesday, May 7th at 7 pm ET in Toronto
- Game 3: Friday, May 9th - Time TBD (To Be Determined) in Florida
- Game 4: Sunday, May 11th - Time TBD in Florida
- Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 14th - Time TBD in Toronto
- Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 16th - Time TBD in Florida
- Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 18th - Time TBD in Toronto
The other Eastern Conference matchup features the Washington Capitals taking on the Carolina Hurricanes.
NHL playoffs: Capitals-Hurricanes schedule is:
- Game 1: Tuesday, May 6th at 7 pm ET in Washington
- Game 2: Thursday, May 8th at 7 pm ET in Washington
- Game 3: Saturday, May 10th - Time TBD in Carolina
- Game 4: Monday, May 12th - Time TBD in Carolina
- Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, May 15th - Time TBD in Washington
- Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, May 17th - Time TBD in Carolina
- Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, May 19th - Time TBD in Washington
In the Western Conference, the Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Edmonton Oilers.
NHL playoffs: Oilers-Golden Knights schedule is:
- Game 1: Tuesday, May 6th at 9:30 pm ET in Las Vegas
- Game 2: Thursday, May 8th at 9:30 pm ET in Las Vegas
- Game 3: Saturday, May 10th - Time TBD in Edmonton
- Game 4: Monday, May 12th - Time TBD in Edmonton
- Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 14th - Time TBD in Las Vegas
- Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 16th - Time TBD in Edmonton
- Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 18th - Time TBD in Las Vegas
The Dallas Stars will play the winner of Sunday's game between the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues.
The schedule for that series will be announced after Game 7 concludes on Sunday night.
