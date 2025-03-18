When Adam Sandler responded to Bruins superstar David Pastrnak’s ‘Happy Gilmore’ tribute

A 2023 video on social media of Boston Bruins star forward David Pastrnak reenacting the famous scene from the Adam Sandler movie "Happy Gilmore" has resurfaced recently. The clip is likely gaining traction after the announcement of an upcoming sequel to the classic comedy from 1996.

It was shared on the NHL’s official X account in February 2023. Pastrnak’s antics were reportedly met with the Hollywood star’s approval.

"Love you fellas! Made me smile big," Sandler commented on Facebook.

The NHL shared a screenshot of Sandler’s post.

"HAPPY GILMORE APPROVED ✅," the NHL captioned.

The original video is from the Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge at the 2023 NHL All-Star skills competition. It showed Pastrnak dressed in a No. 18 Bruins jersey with the name "Gilmore" on the back, reenacting some of the movie’s most iconic scenes. He also used the famous oversized putter that belonged to Sandler’s character.

Linus Ullmark, who was a Boston Bruins player at the time, also got into the act as he stepped on the ice dressed as Otto, Gilmore’s caddy in the movie. Pastrnak ultimately placed second in the competition.

There have been many changes in the NHL since 2023. Ullmark was traded to the Ottawa Senators in 2024, and the Bruins have gone from playoff regulars to struggling for a wild-card spot this season.

The NHL All-Star game was also replaced by the 4 Nations Face-Off. The best-on-best tournament was extremely popular among fans, players and hockey insiders, prompting NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to consider repeating the event.

“It (4 Nations) has been so quick and overwhelming we’ve got a lot of things to consider and sort out, including what our own All-Star Game looks like going forward,” Bettman said in February, via 'The Rich Eisen Show.'

David Pastrnak shares story behind his “Happy Gilmore” cameo

David Pastrnak came in second in the breakaway skills competition ahead of the 2023 NHL All-Star game. During a press conference, he explained why he went with Sandler's character for his sketch.

"That was kind of a quick idea," Pastrnak said on Feb. 3, 2023, via NHL.com. "The All-Star happens quick and obviously 'Happy Gilmore' is rocking the Boston Bruins jersey, so it was an easy choice."

The Czech forward was part of the Atlantic Division team that ended up being the winners of the All-Star Game that season.

