When Alex Ovechkin empathized with Sidney Crosby after concussion injury

Sidney Crosby won another Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017, his third championship win. In the second round of the playoffs, the Penguins took on the Washington Capitals and the series was intense as Crosby faced his rival Alexander Ovechkin.

Ad

In May 2017, Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen delivered a hit to Crosby's head in Game 3. He suffered a concussion and missed Game 4. Crosby’s absence was a big loss for the Penguins, who had scored 44 goals and 89 points in the regular season apart from being their captain.

Even though Pittsburgh and Washington were rivals, Ovechkin showed concern for Crosby. Ovechkin, who had played against Crosby many times, shared his sympathy.

"He's a player you don't want that stuff to happen to," Ovechkin said, via Sportsnet. "I hope he's going to be fine. He's the best player in the game, and he's key for their success."

Ad

Trending

Crosby and Ovechkin joined the NHL as top prospects and became two of the league's biggest stars. Ovechkin was drafted first overall by the Capitals in 2004 and Crosby was selected first overall by the Penguins in 2005. Their careers followed similar paths as they built their legacies.

Crosby became the face of Pittsburgh with back-to-back 100-point seasons in his rookie and sophomore years. He has scored 1,674 regular-season points and more than 200 playoff points. He led the Penguins to three Stanley Cup titles in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

Ad

Ovechkin became one of the best goal scorers in NHL history and has led the Capitals for nearly two decades. In 2018, he won his first Stanley Cup. He is chasing Wayne Gretzky’s goal record of 894, with 886 goals and counting.

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin chasing NHL records

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin continue to make history. Crosby is close to breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record of 19 straight seasons with a point-per-game average. He needs four more points in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ last 10 games to set the record. Ovechkin is just seven goals away from surpassing Gretzky’s goal record.

Ad

Their rivalry was once about winning games and playoff series. Now, they are both working toward their new milestones in the NHL. Crosby and Ovechkin helped make the league more exciting for fans. Their careers have always been connected and they respect each other despite their past rivalry.

"It's pretty amazing how much time flies," Ovechkin said in November, via NHL.com. "I think it's just cool stuff when my first couple years there was a rivalry like Ovechkin-Crosby and everybody was pumped about it -- the fans, you guys (the media). It would give you more motivation, more energy when you step on the ice."

As they keep reaching new records, they remain two of the greatest players in hockey and fans will continue to watch them play after this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama