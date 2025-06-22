When is the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup parade 2025? Route, timings, and more info revealed

The Florida Panthers will hold their championship parade on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale to celebrate their second consecutive Stanley Cup title. The parade will kick off at noon along A1A at Riomar St. and end at SE 5th St., where a rally will take place from 1:30-2:30 pm.

The parade route will wind through the streets of Fort Lauderdale, passing Bayshore Drive, Granada Street, Seville Street, Alhambra Street, Castillo Street, Cortez Street and Poinsettia Street before concluding at SE 5th St near Amerant Bank PIT.

Access to the rally area will be limited to credentialed guests.

Medical services, first aid stations, restrooms and bottled water will be available along the parade route. Broward County Transit is offering free express shuttle buses from the Heron Parking Garage to Harbor Drive from 8-11:30 am and 2-4:30 pm to ease access to the parade.

Parking at the garage is free, with additional paid parking at the Convention Center. A complete list of parking garages and facilities on the City of Fort Lauderdale’s official website. The Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi will also run a special service.

With around 125,000 fans expected to attend, visitors are advised to plan, arrive early, and dress for hot weather.

Stanley Cup celebration for the Panthers

The Stanley Cup has been making the rounds across South Florida, from Sunrise to Fort Lauderdale and down to Miami. Back for another victory lap, it’s revisiting many of the same hot spots it hit during last year’s celebrations.

This time around, the Cup’s been spotted cruising in golf carts, sailing on boats, and holding court at exclusive VIP parties.

“Now everyone just knows how to sit back a little bit and enjoy it because last year was so hectic. It happened [last year], it’s your first time ever, and you’ve been dreaming about it for such a long time." Panthers C' Barkov spoke on this year’s Stanley Cup celebration. (per NHL.com)

"I feel like this year everyone gave permission to themselves to enjoy it.” he added.

Matthew Tkachuk joked during Saturday’s locker room cleanout at Amerant Bank Arena that the Panthers not only dominated on the ice but also know how to keep the celebration going off it too. He added that the fun isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

