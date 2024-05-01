When is Game 6 of Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins? Date, time and full TV channels list

After going down 3-1, the Toronto Maple Leafs staged a comeback by beating the Boston Bruins 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday in Game 5 to stave off elimination.

The Bruins enjoyed the home-ice advantage, which implies that if Game 7 is required, it will take place at their home arena at TD Garden.

The Bruins lead the Leafs 3-2 in the series, needing one more win to progress to the second round. However, the upcoming Game 6 poses a tough challenge for Boston, as they will have to travel to the Scotiabank Arena to face the Leafs to complete the job.

The atmosphere is expected to be intense, with emotions likely to run high among fans, making it an anticipated and thrilling game. On that note, here's everything you need to know about Game 6 between the Maple Leafs and the Bruins.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins Game 6: Date, Time and TV Channel List

Game 6 of the seven-game series between the Maple Leafs and the Bruins is scheduled on Thursday, May 2. The game will be played at the Scotiabank Arena, the home of the Maple Leafs, with the puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Game 6 of the first-round series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins will be telecast live on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports for fans in Canada. Fans in the US can watch the game live on TBS and MAX.

The two teams last met during the first round of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs. The series went all the way to Game 7, where the Bruins eventually came out on top.

It marks the 17th playoff encounter between the Leafs and the Bruins. In their previous 16 playoff series, the two teams have split evenly, winning eight series apiece.