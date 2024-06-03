When was the last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup?

The Montreal Canadiens were the most recent Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup. The Habs defeated the LA Kings in the 1993 final, and it has been 31 years since a Canadian team last won the coveted Cup.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs are nearing their end, with the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers set to clash in the final. On Sunday, the Oilers advanced to the final after beating the Dallas Stars 4-2 in their Western Conference final series.

On the other hand, the Florida Panthers secured their spot in the final by defeating the New York Rangers in six games of their Eastern Conference final series. This marks the Panthers' second consecutive trip to the finals.

Speaking of this year's post-season, four out of six Canadian teams made it to the playoffs. The Oilers have the opportunity to be the first Canadian team to lift the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993.

Notably, since the beginning of the NHL's expansion era (1967–68), the Oilers, with five championships, are one of only three teams to have at least five Cups, along with the Canadiens (10) and Pittsburgh Penguins (5).

As for the Florida Panthers, they will aim for their inaugural title. They were defeated by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023, who secured their first championship.

Edmonton Oilers advance to 2024 Stanley Cup final

The Oilers advanced to the Cup final on Sunday, defeating the Dallas Stars 2-1 in Game 6 at Rogers Place in the Western Conference final series.

Connor McDavid opened the scoring for the Oilers after scoring a wonderful goal on the powerplay at 4:17 of the first period. The Oilers took a 2-0 lead when Zach Hyman scored another power-play goal on McDavid's assist at the edge of the left circle to slot it into the net at 15:42.

Mason Marchment was the lone scorer for the Stars, who netted at 9:18 of the third period for the final scoreline of 2-1. Evan Bouchard and McDavid accumulated two points apiece, while Leon Draisaitl had an assist for the Oilers in the matchup.

Stuart Skinner was solid between the pipes and ended the night with 34 saves. The 2024 Stanley Cup Finals kick off on June 8 as the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers for Game 1 at Amerant Bank Arena. The puck is scheduled to drop at 8 p.m. ET.