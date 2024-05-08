When was the last time NHL Draft order went unchanged during lottery?

Following the conclusion of the Draft Lottery on Tuesday, the San Jose Sharks clinched the opportunity to select the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NHL draft. This marks the first time in franchise history that the Sharks have come out on top.

Notably, this year's NHL draft was also the first time since 2010 that the draft order stayed the same as expected.

"First time since 2010 draft order went unchanged," Journalist Elliotte Friedman wrote.

The Sharks had the worst record in the NHL this season, giving them the highest odds of securing the No. 1 pick in the draft. As a result, the team will have the opportunity to use their top pick to likely select forward Macklin Celebrini, who is widely anticipated to go first overall in the draft.

The first round of this year's draft will take place on June 28 at the Sphere in Las Vegas, with rounds 2-7 scheduled for June 29.

Teams with top-five picks at 2024 NHL draft lottery

The 2024 NHL draft lottery featured 16 teams that didn't make the Stanley Cup playoffs. The odds for these sixteen teams were based on the reverse order of the regular-season standings.

The top eleven teams in the lottery had the chance to secure the No. 1 pick. Only the top two picks were determined by the lottery draw. The remaining teams were placed according to their regular-season standings.

After the San Jose Sharks, the Chicago Blackhawks, who won last year's draft lottery, received the second overall pick, followed by the Anaheim Ducks at third.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens will have a chance to select the fourth and fifth overall picks, respectively.

Here's a complete 2024 NHL draft order:

San Jose Sharks Chicago Blackhawks Anaheim Ducks Columbus Blue Jackets Montreal Canadiens Utah Ottawa Senators Seattle Kraken Calgary Flames New Jersey Devils Buffalo Sabres Philadelphia Flyers Minnesota Wild San Jose Sharks (from Penguins) Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues

Meanwhile, the remaining picks from 17 to 32 will be determined based on the results of the playoffs.