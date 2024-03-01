When is Miikka Kiprusoff's jersey retirement? Date, venue, time and other key details for Flames legend's event revealed

The Calgary Flames have announced the details for the jersey retirement ceremony of franchise legend Miikka Kiprusoff. Presented by Michelob Ultra, the event will see Kiprusoff's iconic No. 34 raised to the rafters at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, March 2, coinciding with the Flames' clash against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The festivities will commence at 5:30 PM when the doors of Scotiabank Saddledome open to fans. The ceremony itself will kick off at 6:20 PM on the ice, followed by the standard warmup for both the Flames and Penguins. Game time is set for 8:00 PM.

The ceremony promises to be a memorable occasion, featuring special appearances by Calgary Flames Alumni, displays of Hockey Hall of Fame trophies from Kiprusoff's illustrious career, a video tribute and a heartfelt thank-you message from the man of the hour himself.

As the ceremony draws to a close, Kiprusoff's No. 34 jersey will ascend to the rafters, joining the esteemed company of Lanny McDonald, Jarome Iginla, Mike Vernon, Joe Nieuwendyk and Al MacInnis.

Special events on Miikka Kiprusoff's jersey retirement

In addition to the ceremony, fans will have the opportunity to partake in an extended hockey happy hour, with select food and beverage items available for only $6.

Moreover, a limited edition Miikka Kiprusoff branded can, courtesy of Banded Peak, will be available for purchase at various locations within Scotiabank Saddledome.

Fans can also capture a special photo opportunity with a unique Kiprusoff-branded goalie mask on the main concourse.

To further commemorate the occasion, every fan in attendance will receive a limited-edition t-shirt celebrating Kiprusoff's legacy, placed on every seat at Scotiabank Saddledome before the game. Original 16 Miikka Kiprusoff aluminum draught cups will be available at select locations on the main concourse.

Memorable highlights of Miikka Kiprusoff

Originally from Turku, Finland, Kiprusoff spent nine of his 12-year career with the Flames, retiring as the franchise's leader in various categories. He boasted 305 wins, 41 shutouts, a 2.46 goals against average, a .913 save percentage and 576 games played as a goaltender.

In the playoffs, he holds the franchise record with six shutouts and ranks second in games played and wins behind Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Vernon. Kiprusoff also claimed the four highest single-season win totals for the Flames, peaking at 45 wins in 2008-09.

Kiprusoff's outstanding performance earned him three Vezina Trophy finalist nominations, winning the award for the NHL's top goaltender in 2006. That season, he posted a remarkable 42-20-11 record with a team-record 10 shutouts.