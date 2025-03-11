When does Mikko Rantanen play his first game against Avalanche in Colorado after blockbuster trade to Dallas Stars?

Dallas Stars' trade deadline acquisition Mikko Rantanen is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career. However, it hasn't been smooth sailing for the 28-year-old Finnish winger, who has played for three different teams this season.

Rantanen was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. In January, the Colorado Avalanche traded him to the Carolina Hurricanes as part of a blockbuster three-team deal.

His future remained uncertain until, after 13 games, the Hurricanes traded him to the Dallas Stars on the final day of the March trade deadline. Rantanen has embarked on a new chapter with the Stars and faces an emotional return when he plays against his former team, the Avalanche.

The Stars are scheduled to travel to Ball Arena to take on the Avalanche on Sunday. According to reports, Mikko Rantanen was saddened and taken by surprise when the Avalanche traded him to the Hurricanes.

It will be interesting to see how Rantanen responds when he steps back onto the ice at Ball Arena, where he spent a decade, on Sunday.

Mikko Rantanen on why he joined the Dallas Stars

Mikko Rantanen was the most sought-after player at the trade deadline, with numerous contenders vying for him, but he eventually chose to join the Stars.

Before his debut against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, Rantanen opened up about his decision to join Dallas:

"Well, I just know how good the team is, obviously. I like the whole setup they have. I’ve played against them a lot, and I knew some guys from before. Just a really good team overall.

"I think it was last week. Obviously, it was a shock, and I didn’t want it to happen at that time. But then I just had to look at all the options. … But I had to look at it from all angles, and this was my decision," Rantanen explained.

Mikko Rantanen subsequently signed an eight-year, $96 million, contract with the Stars following his trade from the Hurricanes. In two games, the Finnish winger has accumulated as many goals with three points.

This season, he has notched up 73 points, including 29 goals and 44 assists, during his 64-game stint with three teams. The Dallas Stars are second in the Central Division with 86 points.

