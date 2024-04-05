When is Mitch Marner returning? Maple Leafs set for major injury boost ahead of playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs will receive a boost as star forward Mitch Marner will make his return after a prolonged absence due to an ankle injury. NHL insider Mark Masters provided a tantalizing update via Twitter, stating that Marner has rejoined the top power-play unit during Leafs practice and is targeting a return for Saturday's game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Here's what Mark Masters tweeted on Mitch Marners' injury and possible return.

"Mitch Marner rejoins top power play unit at Leafs practice. Targeting a return on Saturday in Montreal."

Take a look at the Leafs' lines at practice, reported by Masters on X.

Forwards

Bertuzzi - Matthews - Domi

McMann - Tavares - Marner

Knies - Holmberg - Nylander

Dewar - Kampf - Reaves

Gregor, Robertson

Defensemen

Rielly - Lyubushkin

Benoit - McCabe

Giordano - Brodie

Edmundson - Timmins

Goalies

Samsonov

Woll

Jones

Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun also confirmed Marner's participation in practice on Friday. She saw it as a positive sign and claimed that it signals that Marner will rejoin the lineup after his injury.

The Maple Leafs have felt Marner's absence, especially within their power play unit where he collaborates with Auston Matthews. Prior to his injury, Marner had been in exceptional form, with 19 points in his last 12 games, seven of which came from power play opportunities.

He has not been disappointed on the ice this season, ignoring the way his season started. Currently, he has 25 goals in 62 games and his points stand at 76, impressive and in line with his earlier season performances. As Marner returns to his top-six role and rekindles his partnership with Matthews on the power play, the Maple Leafs are poised for success in the final stretch of the regular season.

The timing of Marner's comeback couldn't be more opportune for Toronto. As the Leafs suit up for the playoffs, they will try to upscale their position in the standings. Also, they will try to fine-tune their game as mistakes are not meant for playoffs.

As Maple Leafs fans eagerly await Mitch Marner's comeback, there's a sense of optimism and excitement surrounding the team's prospects with a fully healthy lineup.

Leafs lose 4-1 in Mitch Marners' absence

In a game where Nikita Kucherov's three assists propelled Tampa Bay past Toronto 4-1, Auston Matthews notched his 63rd goal of the season, closing in on a historic milestone. Despite the loss, the Leafs' Morgan Rielly returned from injury.

Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters:

“We made a few more mistakes than they did. They played a really good, smart defensive game.”

A spirited fight between Ryan Reaves and Tanner Jeannot reflected Toronto's effort to rally in their playoff push, and the Leafs will be looking to bounce back quickly.