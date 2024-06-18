When does NHL preseason start? Looking at 2024-25 campaign starting dates, schedule for teams

The NHL preseason usually starts in September, a few weeks before the regular season begins. For the 2024–25 campaign, several teams have already announced their preseason schedules.

The New Jersey Devils will kick off their 2024 preseason run on Sept. 22. They have seven games lined up, with three taking place at home and the rest on the road.

The Devils will face off against the New York Islanders, Montreal Canadiens, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, and Philadelphia Flyers during their 2024 preseason games. They will play twice against the Islanders and Rangers.

The Devils will conclude their NHL preseason on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 7. Below is the complete preseason schedule for the New Jersey Devils:

DATE OPPONENT SITE TIME Sun. Sept. 22 NY Islanders Prudential Center 7:00 P.M. Tues. Sept 24 Montreal Bell Centre 7:00 P.M. Wed. Sept 25 Washington Prudential Center 7:00 P.M. Fri. Sept 27 NY Islanders UBS Arena 7:00 P.M. Mon. Sept 30 NY Islanders Prudential Center 7:00 P.M. Tues. Oct. 1 NY Rangers Madison Square Garden 7:00 P.M. Thurs. Oct. 3 Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center 7:00 P.M.

On the other hand, the New York Islanders will be taking part in six preseason games. They'll play two games apiece against the Blue Shirts, Devils and Philadelphia Flyers:

New York Islander preseason schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue Sept. 22 7 p.m. at New Jersey Devils Prudential Center Sept. 24 7 p.m. at New York Rangers Madison Square Garden Sept. 26 7 p.m. at Philadelphia Flyers Wells Fargo Center Sept. 27 7 p.m. vs New Jersey Devils UBS Arena Sept. 30 7 p.m. vs Philadelphia Flyers UBS Arena Oct. 4 7 p.m. vs New York Rangers UBS Arena

Boston Bruins announce 2024 NHL preseason schedule

The Boston Bruins have also announced dates for their preseason games this year. The Bruins will have seven preseason games, with three at TD Garden, two away, and one against the LA Kings set for a neutral site in Quebec,

The Bruins will kick off their 2024 NHL preseason Game 1 against the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Sunday, Sept. 22. Below is the complete preseason schedule for the Bruins.

Game 2: Bruins vs Washington Capitals, Sept. 24, 7 p.m. at TD Garden

Game 3: Bruins vs New York Rangers, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. at Madison Square Garden

Game 4: Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers, Sept. 28, 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center

Game 5: Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers, Oct. 1, 7 p.m. at Madison Square Garden

Game 6: Bruins vs LA Kings, Oct. 3, 7 p.m. ET at Videotron Centre

Game 7: Bruins vs Washington Capitals, Oct 5, 5 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena

Philadelphia Flyers also announced their preseason games:

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (ET) Sunday, September 22 at Washington Capital One Arena 3:00 PM Monday, September 23 at Montreal Bell Centre 7:00 PM Thursday, September 26 vs. NY Islanders Wells Fargo Center 7:00 PM Saturday, September 28 vs. Boston Wells Fargo Center 7:00 PM Monday, September 30 at NY Islanders UBS Arena 7:00 PM Tuesday, October 1 at Boston TD Garden 7:00 PM Thursday, October 3 vs. New Jersey Wells Fargo Center 7:00 PM

Colorado Avalanche preseason schedule

Day Date Opponent Time (MT) Location Monday Sept. 23 Dallas 7 p.m. Denver (Ball Arena) Friday Sept. 27 at Dallas 6 p.m. Dallas (American Airlines Center) Sunday Sept. 29 Utah 5 p.m. Denver (Ball Arena) Tuesday Oct. 1 Vegas 7 p.m. Denver (Ball Arena) Thursday Oct. 3 at Vegas 8 p.m. Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena) Saturday Oct. 5 at Utah 5 p.m. Salt Lake City (Maverik Center)

Utah Hockey Club

Washington Capitals

Date Opponent Location Time Sunday, September 22 vs. Philadelphia Capital One Arena 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 24 at Boston TD Garden 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 25 at New Jersey Prudential Center 7 p.m. Friday, September 27 vs. Columbus Capital One Arena 7 p.m. Monday, September 30 at Columbus Nationwide Arena 7 p.m. Saturday, October 5 vs. Boston Capital One Arena 5 p.m.

These are some of the teams that have announced their preseason game schedules thus far. Fans can expect the preseason broadcast and the complete 2024-25 regular season schedule to be announced at a later date.