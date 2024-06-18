  • home icon
  When does NHL preseason start? Looking at 2024-25 campaign starting dates, schedule for teams

When does NHL preseason start? Looking at 2024-25 campaign starting dates, schedule for teams

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jun 21, 2024 02:27 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild
When does NHL Preseason start?

The NHL preseason usually starts in September, a few weeks before the regular season begins. For the 2024–25 campaign, several teams have already announced their preseason schedules.

The New Jersey Devils will kick off their 2024 preseason run on Sept. 22. They have seven games lined up, with three taking place at home and the rest on the road.

The Devils will face off against the New York Islanders, Montreal Canadiens, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, and Philadelphia Flyers during their 2024 preseason games. They will play twice against the Islanders and Rangers.

The Devils will conclude their NHL preseason on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 7. Below is the complete preseason schedule for the New Jersey Devils:

DATE
OPPONENT
SITE
TIME
Sun. Sept. 22
NY Islanders
Prudential Center
7:00 P.M.
Tues. Sept 24
Montreal
Bell Centre
7:00 P.M.
Wed. Sept 25
Washington
Prudential Center
7:00 P.M.
Fri. Sept 27
NY Islanders
UBS Arena
7:00 P.M.
Mon. Sept 30
NY Islanders

Prudential Center

7:00 P.M.

Tues. Oct. 1
NY Rangers

Madison Square Garden

7:00 P.M.

Thurs. Oct. 3
Philadelphia

Wells Fargo Center

7:00 P.M.

On the other hand, the New York Islanders will be taking part in six preseason games. They'll play two games apiece against the Blue Shirts, Devils and Philadelphia Flyers:

New York Islander preseason schedule

Date

Time

Opponent
Venue

Sept. 22

7 p.m.

at New Jersey Devils
Prudential Center
Sept. 24
7 p.m.
at New York Rangers
Madison Square Garden
Sept. 26
7 p.m.
at Philadelphia Flyers
Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 27
7 p.m.
vs New Jersey Devils
UBS Arena
Sept. 30
7 p.m.
vs Philadelphia Flyers
UBS Arena
Oct. 4
7 p.m.
vs New York Rangers
UBS Arena

Boston Bruins announce 2024 NHL preseason schedule

The Boston Bruins have also announced dates for their preseason games this year. The Bruins will have seven preseason games, with three at TD Garden, two away, and one against the LA Kings set for a neutral site in Quebec,

The Bruins will kick off their 2024 NHL preseason Game 1 against the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Sunday, Sept. 22. Below is the complete preseason schedule for the Bruins.

Game 2: Bruins vs Washington Capitals, Sept. 24, 7 p.m. at TD Garden

Game 3: Bruins vs New York Rangers, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. at Madison Square Garden

Game 4: Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers, Sept. 28, 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center

Game 5: Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers, Oct. 1, 7 p.m. at Madison Square Garden

Game 6: Bruins vs LA Kings, Oct. 3, 7 p.m. ET at Videotron Centre

Game 7: Bruins vs Washington Capitals, Oct 5, 5 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena

Philadelphia Flyers also announced their preseason games:

DATE

OPPONENT

LOCATION

TIME (ET)

Sunday, September 22

at Washington

Capital One Arena

3:00 PM

Monday, September 23

at Montreal

Bell Centre

7:00 PM

Thursday, September 26

vs. NY Islanders

Wells Fargo Center

7:00 PM

Saturday, September 28

vs. Boston

Wells Fargo Center

7:00 PM

Monday, September 30

at NY Islanders

UBS Arena

7:00 PM

Tuesday, October 1

at Boston

TD Garden

7:00 PM

Thursday, October 3

vs. New Jersey

Wells Fargo Center

7:00 PM

Colorado Avalanche preseason schedule

Day
Date
Opponent
Time (MT)
Location
Monday
Sept. 23
Dallas
7 p.m.
Denver (Ball Arena)
Friday
Sept. 27
at Dallas
6 p.m.
Dallas (American Airlines Center)
Sunday
Sept. 29
Utah
5 p.m.
Denver (Ball Arena)
Tuesday
Oct. 1
Vegas
7 p.m.
Denver (Ball Arena)
Thursday
Oct. 3
at Vegas
8 p.m.
Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)
Saturday
Oct. 5
at Utah
5 p.m.
Salt Lake City (Maverik Center)

Utah Hockey Club

Washington Capitals

Date
Opponent
Location
Time

Sunday, September 22

vs. Philadelphia
Capital One Arena
3 p.m.

Tuesday, September 24

at Boston
TD Garden
7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 25

at New Jersey
Prudential Center
7 p.m.

Friday, September 27

vs. Columbus
Capital One Arena
7 p.m.

Monday, September 30

at Columbus
Nationwide Arena
7 p.m.

Saturday, October 5

vs. Boston
Capital One Arena
5 p.m.

These are some of the teams that have announced their preseason game schedules thus far. Fans can expect the preseason broadcast and the complete 2024-25 regular season schedule to be announced at a later date.






