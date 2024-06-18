When does NHL preseason start? Looking at 2024-25 campaign starting dates, schedule for teams

The NHL preseason usually starts in September, a few weeks before the regular season begins. For the 2024–25 campaign, several teams have already announced their preseason schedules.
The New Jersey Devils will kick off their 2024 preseason run on Sept. 22. They have seven games lined up, with three taking place at home and the rest on the road.
The Devils will face off against the New York Islanders, Montreal Canadiens, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, and Philadelphia Flyers during their 2024 preseason games. They will play twice against the Islanders and Rangers.
The Devils will conclude their NHL preseason on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 7. Below is the complete preseason schedule for the New Jersey Devils:
On the other hand, the New York Islanders will be taking part in six preseason games. They'll play two games apiece against the Blue Shirts, Devils and Philadelphia Flyers:
New York Islander preseason schedule
Boston Bruins announce 2024 NHL preseason schedule
The Boston Bruins have also announced dates for their preseason games this year. The Bruins will have seven preseason games, with three at TD Garden, two away, and one against the LA Kings set for a neutral site in Quebec,
The Bruins will kick off their 2024 NHL preseason Game 1 against the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Sunday, Sept. 22. Below is the complete preseason schedule for the Bruins.
Game 2: Bruins vs Washington Capitals, Sept. 24, 7 p.m. at TD Garden
Game 3: Bruins vs New York Rangers, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. at Madison Square Garden
Game 4: Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers, Sept. 28, 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center
Game 5: Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers, Oct. 1, 7 p.m. at Madison Square Garden
Game 6: Bruins vs LA Kings, Oct. 3, 7 p.m. ET at Videotron Centre
Game 7: Bruins vs Washington Capitals, Oct 5, 5 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena
Philadelphia Flyers also announced their preseason games:
These are some of the teams that have announced their preseason game schedules thus far. Fans can expect the preseason broadcast and the complete 2024-25 regular season schedule to be announced at a later date.