"When's Nazi heritage night?" "Disgusting": NHL fans bash Blue Jackets for reportedly hosting 'Russian Heritage night'

The Columbus Blue Jackets are facing criticism after reports of a "Russian Heritage Night" scheduled for December 12, 2024. Tickets for the event are being sold on bluejackets.spinzo.com, but the team has not confirmed the event. The game will feature the Blue Jackets against the Washington Capitals at Nationwide Arena.

Former journalist Slava Malamud freported the news on X, calling the idea tone-deaf.

"Holy shit, are the @BlueJacketsNHL actually holding a freaking RUSSIAN HERITAGE NIGHT? Are we serious? Can they be this tone deaf? Are they actually insane? Unreal. Absolutely, entirely, inexplicably. And nobody is asking any questions at all? @Aportzline ?"

Expand Tweet

Trending

His tweet gained attention, leading to strong reactions from NHL fans.

“When’s the Nazi heritage night?” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

“Disgraceful. Disgusting. @BlueJacketsNHL, if this is true, you should be ashamed of yourselves,” another fan said.

Expand Tweet

"This is crazy! It's like the @NHL gave Russia 10 tanks and 5 modern planes instead of this game. The NHL knows very well that this is a huge advertisement for the Russian war and crimes. People are dying in Ukraine because of the NHL. The NHL has to pay Ukraine billions of dollars," one fan said.

Many questioned the timing and appropriateness of hosting such an event. Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"How is that supposed to work? Are they going to b**b and r**e the fans or something?" one fan said.

"Just check how many Russian players sign contracts with the NHL clubs in the last two seasons. Players directly from KHL," another fan said.

"Ceremonial puck drop will be made by the honorary North Korean generals flown in straight from Donbass," a fan said.

The Blue Jackets have not issued a statement about the event, leaving fans frustrated. As criticism grows, the team might get pressure to clarify the rumors.

Columbus Blue Jackets will face dominant Washington Capitals

The Columbus Blue Jackets play the Washington Capitals on December 12, 2024, at Nationwide Arena. Washington (13-5-1) has been strong this season, ranking second in goals per game (4.16) and third in penalty kill (86.7%). Columbus (8-9-2) has struggled defensively, allowing 3.58 goals per game, ranking 30th in the league.

Alex Ovechkin leads Washington with 15 goals and 25 points, although he is on LTIR. Zach Werenski has been a key player for Columbus, adding seven points in the last five games. Washington’s goaltender Logan Thompson (.914 SV%) has performed better than Columbus’ Elvis Merzlikins (.895 SV%).

The Capitals lead the season series 1-0 after a 7-2 win on Nov. 2. Columbus will need a strong effort to even the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback