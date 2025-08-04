In July 2015, Sidney Crosby’s sister, Taylor, shared a quirky game-day superstition that their family follows.

At a Scotiabank Champions for Change event in Halifax, Taylor Crosby explained that it has become a family rule for her and her mother, Trina, to avoid any interaction with Sidney on game days.

"He can't talk to me or my mother on game days," Taylor said. "It all started when he was playing junior. He talked to me before a game and then he separated his shoulder."

"He tried to break the curse once and called my mom. She was like, 'Should we be talking?' and he was like, 'Yeah, it's fine.' Then, that game, he broke his foot."

At the 2011 Winter Classic, Taylor said that she avoided speaking to him entirely, but he saw her in the hallway, ending up with a concussion. Since then, they've kept their distance on game days.

She recalled being at the same hotel during the World Championships in Prague and making sure they stayed in their room, barely moving, just to avoid jinxing anything. There are plenty more examples, she says, of the superstition playing out.

Despite the nature of these rituals, Crosby cemented his status as one of the greatest hockey players.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist. Crosby also became the first NHL player to average at least a point per game for 20 straight seasons, surpassing the legendary Wayne Gretzky's record.

Sidney Crosby talks about his superstition rituals

In a May 2020 interview with NHLPA.com, Sidney Crosby laughed when asked about his routines, joking that there were too many to name and most were tightly timed.

"Oh, yeah. I've got a few of those. I tape my stick pretty much at the same time. Everything is pretty timed, I think. I have a long list. You don't want to hear it," the Penguins captain said. (per nhlpa.com)

From taping his stick at the same time before every game to re-tying his skates, always starting with the right foot, his routine is all about consistency.

One widely observed ritual during warm-ups includes taking a backhand shot precisely when the arena clock hits 5:00. His game-day process blends physical habits, mental focus, and a deep sense of rhythm that’s followed him throughout his career.

