When Vancouver Canucks were slapped with a $50,000 fine for then GM Jim Benning's violation of NHL's public comments rule

Back in June 2016, the Vancouver Canucks were fined $50,000 by the NHL after then-general manager Jim Benning made comments that violated the league’s tampering rules. The incident occurred when Benning made a few public remarks about his interest in players under contract with other teams, including Steven Stamkos and P.K. Subban.

It was while speaking on TSN Radio Vancouver that Benning had discussed his interest in adding Stamkos, who was set to become a free agent at the time. He also voiced his interest in Subban, who was then under contract with the Montreal Canadiens. This was an issue because the NHL’s window for contract discussions hadn’t opened by that time and Subban was still under contract until the 2021-22 season.

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly later explained that Benning's comments went against NHL By-Law 15, which stops teams from publicly talking about players under contract with other teams.

“I spoke with Jim and accept his representation that he intended no harm with his comments and that he will handle similar questions from the media differently in the future,” Daly said. [H/T ESPN]

Jim Benning later issued an apology and acceptance statement

While the financial repercussions of the incident were made public, Jim Benning issued an apology statement to the media and mentioned that he had spoken “too much” about the team’s effort to add talent to their roster.

“Last week I was trying to be candid with our fans and media about our efforts to improve our team but said too much about players on other teams,” Benning said.

“I have spoken personally to the NHL and the general managers involved to apologize and I accept the league's ruling.”

Jim Benning is a former NHL player himself and started his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1981. He played for the Leafs and the Canucks before retiring in 1992 after which he worked as a scout for teams including the Anaheim Ducks and Buffalo Sabres.

He was eventually appointed general manager of the Vancouver Canucks in May 2014. During his tenure, the Canucks made the playoffs twice. He remained with the team until he was relieved of his duties as general manager in December 2021. Patrik Allvin is the current GM of the Canucks since his appointment in January 2022.

