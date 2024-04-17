When will 2024 NHL playoff schedule be announced? All we know about East and West matchups

The schedule for the 2024 NHL playoffs will likely be announced after the conclusion of the 2023-24 regular season on April 18th. Let’s look at the planned timeline for the postseason.

The first round of the NHL playoffs is slated to begin on Saturday, April 20. The second round will start in early May, likely around May 5th, pending the length of the first round series.

The conference finals are expected to start in mid-May, around May 15th. Of course, the end of the second round and the start of the conference finals are fluid depending on Game 7 situations.

The 2024 Stanley Cup final shall begin on Wednesday, June 5th, and finish by Monday, June 17 at the latest. Similar to the other rounds, this date is subject to change based on the preceding series. However, the league builds in buffer days in the schedule to preserve the original Cup Final start date as much as possible.

NHL playoff scenarios for Eastern and Western Conference

The 2023 NHL playoffs are just around the corner, and while some matchups are set, others are still up in the air.

In the Eastern Conference, the Washington Capitals will face the New York Rangers, the winner of the Presidents' Trophy.

The Florida Panthers secured the Atlantic Division title and will play the Tampa Bay Lightning, while the Boston Bruins will face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Carolina Hurricanes will go up against the New York Islanders.

In the Western Conference, the only confirmed matchup is between the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets in the Central Division. The Jets will have home-ice advantage after defeating the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

The Edmonton Oilers have two games remaining, including a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday and the Avalanche on Thursday. The Dallas Stars have clinched the Central Division title, and the Vancouver Canucks have won the Pacific Division title. But their first-round opponent is yet to be determined.

The Vegas Golden Knights are third in the Pacific Division. The Nashville Predators and the Los Angeles Kings occupy the first and second wild-card spots, respectively. These positions could switch depending on their last matchup. Vegas faces the Anaheim Ducks, while the Kings face the Chicago Blackhawks.

The final games on Wednesday and Thursday will solidify the remaining seeds, but the first round is coming together.

