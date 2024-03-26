When will the 2024 NHL playoffs start? Insider provides latest on teams' road to Stanley Cup

The 2023-24 NHL regular season is nearing its conclusion, with teams approaching the 70-game mark. Fans await the start of the playoffs when the real rush toward the Stanley Cup will start. NHL insider Irfaan Gaffar recently updated the playoff schedule, announcing a shift in the start date.

Gaffar shared the news on Twitter:

"The NHL will be moving the start date of the playoffs to Saturday, April 20th, originally set for the 22nd."

David Pagnotta provided further details in response to Gaffar's tweet, confirming that the regular season will end on April 18th. The playoffs will kick off just two days later, as Gaffar mentioned.

Pagnotta also highlighted that the last possible day for a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final is June 24th, 2024. Additionally, he mentioned the upcoming NHL Draft scheduled for June 28-29 and the potential for an NHL Awards show during that week.

The 2023–24 NHL season marks the 107th season of operation and the 106th season of play for the NHL. The regular season began on October 10, 2023.

Today's chances for clinching spots in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The New York Rangers can secure a playoff berth by defeating the Philadelphia Flyers in any fashion. Alternatively, they can earn a spot in the playoffs if they gain at least one point and the Detroit Red Wings lose to the Washington Capitals, or if the Red Wings lose to the Capitals in regulation.

The Florida Panthers could clinch a playoff berth by defeating the Boston Bruins. Additionally, they will secure a playoff spot if they earn at least one point and the Red Wings lose to the Capitals. The Panthers can also clinch if the Flyers lose to the Rangers in overtime or shootout and the Capitals lose to the Red Wings in regulation.

The Carolina Hurricanes will clinch a playoff berth if they defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins. They can also secure a spot in the playoffs if they gain at least one point and the Red Wings lose to the Capitals. Additionally, if the Flyers lose to the Rangers in overtime or shootout and the Capitals lose to the Red Wings in regulation, the Hurricanes will clinch.

The Boston Bruins can clinch a playoff berth by defeating the Panthers and if the Red Wings lose to the Capitals in regulation.