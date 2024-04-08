When will Pat Maroon make his Bruins debut? Jim Montgomery reveals potential starting date for veteran winger

The anticipation surrounding Pat Maroon's debut with the Boston Bruins is reaching its peak, with coach Jim Montgomery hinting at a potential starting date for the veteran winger's first game in the black and gold.

Maroon, who has been dealing with a back injury since his trade from the Minnesota Wild, is showing positive signs of progress. He is trending toward being available to play against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

The Boston Bruins' official X account shared a quote by coach Montgomery, where he expressed optimism on Pat Maroon's Bruins debut:

"It’s looking good, he's making the right steps. As long as Friday's practice and Saturday’s morning skate, everything goes well...more than likely, yes."

During Monday's practice, Maroon served as an extra forward. So, it's clear that he is ready to rejoin the team. The 35-year-old winger brings lots of experience to the Bruins defense. He has recorded four goals, 16 points, 60 penalty minutes and 71 hits in 49 games this season with the Minnesota Wild. It was before being traded to the Bruins on March 8.

Pat Maroon on his readiness to play for the Bruins

Pat Maroon's journey to the Bruins involved adapting his recovery plan after undergoing back surgery while still with the Wild. The Bruins' medical staff has played a crucial role in Maroon's rehabilitation. So, he expressed his gratitude for their patience and expertise, as it helped him make a full recovery.

“They’ve been really good with me," Maroon said. "I can’t thank enough the staff here. They’ve been really patient with me doing all the right things to make sure I’m 100 percent.” (Via Matt Vautour of Masslive)

Speaking about his desire to get some game time before the playoffs, Maroon said:

"I would like to play a couple of games. That’s the end goal before the playoffs, to get a couple of games under my belt."

His addition to the lineup is expected to provide leadership, physicality and a gritty edge to the Bruins' bottom six. These are the factors that come into play as Boston will head into the postseason.

Pat Maroon's return couldn't have come at a better time, as the Bruins are all about fine-tuning their roster. They are focused on checking every box before heading into the playoffs. The Bruins still have four regular-season games in hand, so they have plenty of time to try new things.

For Maroon and the Bruins, Saturday's contest against the Penguins could be a game to test his play. He still has some time to adjust to the playoff pace, and that's in the interest of him and Boston.

Saturday's game will pen a new chapter in Maroon's career.