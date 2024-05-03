The National Hockey League has officially declared the starting dates for Round 2 of the 2024 NHL Playoffs. The excitement kicks off on Sunday with Game 1 between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers.

Following this exhilarating match, on Monday, the Florida Panthers will open their Game 1 at home against the triumphant team emerging from Saturday's high-stakes First Round Game 7 showdown between the Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins.

Fans eagerly anticipate the full schedule for the Second Round, including the exact start times and broadcast details for this weekend's potential Game 7s.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Round 2 of 2024 NHL Playoffs

On Sunday, May 5th, the Second Round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers will commence in New York. The specific start time and national broadcast details for Game 1 are yet to be determined and will be announced shortly.

Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins/ Toronto Maple Leafs: Round 2 of 2024 NHL Playoffs

On Monday, May 6th, the Second Round series featuring the Florida Panthers and either the Boston Bruins or Toronto Maple Leafs will begin in Sunrise, Florida. As with the previous series, the start time and national broadcast information for Game 1 will be disclosed at a later date.

Stay tuned for more updates about the scheduling and broadcast arrangements for these exciting matchups in round 2 of the 2024 NHL Playoffs.

First-round recap and NHL Playoff Format and other details for Round 2 of the 2024 NHL Playoffs

In the Eastern Conference first round, the Florida Panthers triumphed over the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs are currently tied at 3-3 in their series.

The New York Rangers secured a four-game sweep against the Washington Capitals, while the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New York Islanders in five games.

Over in the Western Conference, the Dallas Stars hold a 3-2 series lead against the Vegas Golden Knights heading into Game 6. The Colorado Avalanche clinched a five-game victory over the Winnipeg Jets. The Vancouver Canucks are up 3-2 against the Nashville Predators, and the Edmonton Oilers eliminated the Los Angeles Kings in five games.

Moving into Round Two, the NHL maintains its bracket format, contributing to the excitement and unpredictability of the postseason. Teams winning the best-of-seven series proceed to the next round.

In the second round, winners from the first round within each bracket will face off to determine the four teams that will advance to the conference finals. The results of the first round have elevated anticipation for the upcoming matches in pursuit of the Stanley Cup.