"Where Bedard at?" "I'd pay to watch that in person": NHL fans react as Sidney Crosby, MacKinnon link up with Celebrini & Will Smith for training

A video shared by &quot;Spittin' Chiclets&quot; showed Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon training with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. Crosby and MacKinnon wore blue jerseys. Celebrini and Smith wore jerseys in San Jose Sharks colors.&quot;The Current Gen vs The Next Gen,&quot; &quot;Spittin' Chiclets&quot; tweeted on Thursday.In the video, Celebrini first had the puck. He avoided both Crosby and MacKinnon with ease. Later, MacKinnon took control and handled the puck smoothly. The short clip quickly got attention from NHL fans, and many shared their thoughts.“I’d pay to watch that practice in person,” one fan posted.“Where Bedard at?” another fan asked, referring to Connor Bedard.&quot;🔥 That’s a generational clash worth watching,&quot; a fan said.The video made fans excited to see the mix of veteran and young talent. Here are some more reactions from fans on X:&quot;Cele out here putting in work with the vets while Bedzy is getting his hair coloured and quaffed,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;The fact Sharks got Misa to, and are projected to get another top pick next year Sharks very well could be the future of the NHL,&quot; a fan tweeted.&quot;It's awesome to see Smith and Celebrini out there competing with the greats of the game and learning from them. As a Sharks fan this is perfect,&quot; another fan wrote.Despite his standout 20th season, Sidney Crosby missed the Stanley CupThe Pittsburgh Penguins missed the playoffs for the third year in a row. Sidney Crosby said it was hard watching other teams play. He called it a bad feeling to go home early again, and the Penguins tried, but it wasn’t enough.&quot;It’s tough when you’re cleaning out your locker and your place, and all you’re thinking about is how much fun it is to play in the playoffs,&quot; Crosby said at the end of the regular season, per NHL.com on July 12. &quot;How important it is and all the work everyone puts in to try to achieve it. It’s not a good feeling when other teams are still playing and you’re going home.&quot;Still, Crosby had a great season, in which he scored 91 points in 80 games at age 37. It was his third straight season with 90 points. He became the first player with 20 seasons averaging at least one point per game. He passed Wayne Gretzky for that record. Crosby also reached 1,600 career points and 600 goals.For now, Sidney Crosby just wants to win again.