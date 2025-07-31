"Where Bedard at?" "I'd pay to watch that in person": NHL fans react as Sidney Crosby, MacKinnon link up with Celebrini & Will Smith for training

  • home icon
By Ankit Kumar
Published Jul 31, 2025 19:46 GMT
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Canada - Source: Imagn
idney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon training with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith (Source: Imagn)

A video shared by "Spittin' Chiclets" showed Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon training with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. Crosby and MacKinnon wore blue jerseys. Celebrini and Smith wore jerseys in San Jose Sharks colors.

"The Current Gen vs The Next Gen," "Spittin' Chiclets" tweeted on Thursday.
In the video, Celebrini first had the puck. He avoided both Crosby and MacKinnon with ease. Later, MacKinnon took control and handled the puck smoothly. The short clip quickly got attention from NHL fans, and many shared their thoughts.

“I’d pay to watch that practice in person,” one fan posted.
“Where Bedard at?” another fan asked, referring to Connor Bedard.
"🔥 That’s a generational clash worth watching," a fan said.

The video made fans excited to see the mix of veteran and young talent. Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Cele out here putting in work with the vets while Bedzy is getting his hair coloured and quaffed," a fan commented.
"The fact Sharks got Misa to, and are projected to get another top pick next year Sharks very well could be the future of the NHL," a fan tweeted.
"It's awesome to see Smith and Celebrini out there competing with the greats of the game and learning from them. As a Sharks fan this is perfect," another fan wrote.

Despite his standout 20th season, Sidney Crosby missed the Stanley Cup

The Pittsburgh Penguins missed the playoffs for the third year in a row. Sidney Crosby said it was hard watching other teams play. He called it a bad feeling to go home early again, and the Penguins tried, but it wasn’t enough.

"It’s tough when you’re cleaning out your locker and your place, and all you’re thinking about is how much fun it is to play in the playoffs," Crosby said at the end of the regular season, per NHL.com on July 12.
"How important it is and all the work everyone puts in to try to achieve it. It’s not a good feeling when other teams are still playing and you’re going home."
Still, Crosby had a great season, in which he scored 91 points in 80 games at age 37. It was his third straight season with 90 points. He became the first player with 20 seasons averaging at least one point per game. He passed Wayne Gretzky for that record. Crosby also reached 1,600 career points and 600 goals.

For now, Sidney Crosby just wants to win again.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

