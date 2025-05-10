JT Miller's wife shares a look of his moustache-rocking Canucks mini figurine - "Where am I hiding this when my husband comes home"

On Friday, New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller’s wife Natalie shared on her Instagram stories that she and her husband were in Pittsburgh for the weekend without their kids. She mentioned that she was about to host a Mother’s Day party at their place on Sunday and was decluttering their house.

Ad

During her cleanup, she came across a mini Canucks figurine of Miller that she totally forgot she had ordered from the days when she was working on her "Cloud9" project. Natalie then shared a clip featuring the bobblehead and joked about how she had it made with a mustache.

“Ah, I can barely breathe right now,” she said. “First of all, where am I hiding this in my house when my husband comes home tomorrow? Also, all my friends are coming in town for this party and like I'm just gonna like display this in one of the beds. “

Ad

Trending

“What? What was going on with the head? Also, like the fact that I made them put the mustache because I just love his mustache. Very selfish choice for the kids, for the kids. But I'm pretty sure the kids would have given this back to me,” she added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Natalie also mentioned that she has been cleaning a lot recently and realized that it is because she is feeling anxious. She shared that Mother's Day brings up a lot of emotions for her and her sisters and cleaning helps her feel better. She laughed about it but also said her mother used to do the same thing, so it felt like everything had come full circle.

J.T. Miller ‘in tears’ over his Canucks bobblehead

In the next clip, Natalie Miller laughed about how people were already messaging her wanting to buy it. She also shared J.T.’s reaction to the mustached figurine:

Ad

“Okay, off the topic of the bobblehead that doesn't bobble, I just showed JT and he was in tears. He was laughing so hard.”

Natalie also reflected on how the end of the Canucks seasons felt like the end of Cloud9 as well.

“And I did have like an epiphany moment that when the Rangers season ended and the Canucks season ended, so did Cloud9 and that made me really sad.”

Ad

“I know I'll do something in the future but my life is actually quite crazy in New York and we're settled but it's just like it's really busy and we're in a lot of stuff already and work is starting up before August as I knew it would and I'm very excited about that. But yeah, I don't know,” she added.

The couple had purchased a luxury suite at Rogers Arena during J.T.’s time in Vancouver which they named "Cloud 9," and dedicated it to hosting families with children facing serious illnesses or disabilities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama