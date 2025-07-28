"Where in Miami do you keep ice?": Coldplay's Chris Martin takes a funny jab at Stanley Cup champs Florida Panthers

During Coldplay’s recent concert at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Jul. 27, lead singer Chris Martin took a playful jab at the Florida Panthers, the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.Members of the Panthers were featured on the “Coldplay Cam,” delighting fans who expressed their excitement on social media over the team’s appearance.As the Panthers were shown on the screen, Chris Martin humorously remarked,“Where in Miami do you keep ice?”Not only the Panthers, but Inter Miami star and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi was also featured on the ‘Coldplay Cam’ alongside his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. Chris Martin introduced Messi by calling him the ‘greatest sportsperson of all time.Former NHLer believes Toronto Maple Leads is better suited to compete against Florida PanthersThe Toronto Maple Leafs pushed the Florida Panthers to Game 7 in Round 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs but were eliminated by the Panthers, who went on to win the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive year.During the offseason, the Maple Leafs made significant roster changes. Former player Jay Rosehill, speaking on Leafs Morning Take, suggested that the current team is better equipped to compete against the Panthers than the previous roster.&quot;That team right there could have a better chance of beating Florida than the team they just had,&quot; Rosehill said on Wednesday. That is why Brad Treliving has made the moves that they did. That is why people have said bye to Mitch Marner in this, in this market because they believe that that is the case.&quot;&quot;We're not looking to get 102 points in the regular season off one guy. We're looking to have a team identity in the playoffs when the going gets tough and you're in the thick of it and you need to put the f***ing hammer down and grind out a win in Game 6 or Game 7,&quot; he added.The Florida Panthers became the fourth team to win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in the modern NHL era (since the salary cap was introduced in 2005). They achieved this feat by defeating the Edmonton Oilers in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, following their 2024 championship.