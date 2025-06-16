  • home icon
  "Where's Sam Bennett": Hockey fans react to notable omissions from Team Canada's first six for 2026 Olympics headlined by Crosby, McDavid

"Where's Sam Bennett": Hockey fans react to notable omissions from Team Canada's first six for 2026 Olympics headlined by Crosby, McDavid

By Jackson Weber
Modified Jun 16, 2025 16:34 GMT
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-Championship Game - Source: Imagn
NHL: Team Canada - Source: Imagn

Hockey Canada has officially unveiled its first six players selected to represent the country at the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Brayden Point, and Sam Reinhart headline the six named to the roster.

The only change from the initial players chosen to play in the 4 Nations Face-Off last year is Sam Reinhart being swapped in exchange for veteran Brad Marchand.

NHL fans have started reacting to the news on X (formerly Twitter).

"Where's Sam Bennett," one fan wrote.
"They don't stand a chance against the mighty United States," another fan wrote.
"Reinhart not a top 6 F for this team," added another fan.
More fans have reacted to the unveiling on X.

"Rhino over Bennett to start is an odd one to me," one fan wrote on X.
"Makar's suspension is over, I guess," another fan added.
"Suzuki is better then Point," one last fan added.

There is not too much to debate on these first six players; however, you know hockey fans will be going back and forth on their preferred lineups for the rest of Team Canada's roster for months to come.

Hockey Canada's rival will put up a stacked first six players of their own

Not many countries can even come close to matching the talent and star power Hockey Canada possesses among its first six players selected.

However, if there is one team that can compete with them, it's their bitter rivals from the United States.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff gave his projection for the first six players selected by Team USA for the 2026 Winter Olympics on X.

"Projecting Team USA first six players to be named for Milan 2026 Olympic Winter Games: F Auston Matthews, Captain #LeafsForever; F Jack Eichel #VegasBorn; F Brady Tkachuk #GoSensGo; F Matthew Tkachuk #TimeToHunt; D Quinn Hughes #Canucks; D Charlie McAvoy #NHLBruins," Seravalli wrote.
USA Hockey will officially unveil the first six players on its roster at 1 p.m. EST on Monday.

The remainder of the roster for all 12 countries participating in the Olympics will be revealed later this year. The men's tournament is scheduled to begin play on February 11, 2026, and span until the 22nd.

Jackson Weber

Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.

