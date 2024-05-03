Which is the longest NHL playoff game in league history? Revisiting almost 100-year-old matchup which still holds record 

During the "Original Six" era, hockey fans got to see the longest NHL playoff game ever, which still holds the record as the longest game in league history.

The longest NHL playoff game was played on March 24 between the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Maroons in Game 1 of the 1936 Stanley Cup semi-final round. The game lasted a staggering 176 minutes and 30 seconds of game time, spanning six overtime periods.

Both teams denied each other the opportunity to slot the puck into their net until Mud Bruneteau emerged on top to break the deadlock with the game-winning goal in the sixth overtime period, securing a 1-0 win for the Red Wings.

After their longest game, the Red Wings eventually clinched their first Stanley Cup by defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-1 in the best-of-five-game final series.

It has been 88 years now, and this game remains a remarkable part of NHL history for being the longest game ever played.

Also Read: What are the top 5 longest games in NHL history?

Closest contenders to longest NHL playoff game

The game closest to the Red Wings versus Maroons matchup for the longest NHL playoff game also took place during the "Original Six" era.

It was a 1933 Stanley Cup semi-final round between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs, played three years before the longest game ever.

That game went on for a staggering 164 minutes and 46 seconds, and it was Ken Doraty who scored the game-winning goal in the sixth overtime to secure a 1-0 win for the Leafs on April 3.

When it comes to the NHL cap era, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning set the record for the longest NHL playoff game during that period. The game lasted 150 minutes and 27 seconds with five overtimes in Round 1 of the 2020 playoffs on August 11.

Brayden Point was the one who scored the game-winning goal in the matchup, securing a 3-2 win for the Lightning in the fifth overtime period.

Meanwhile, the most recent and longest playoff game was played between the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The game was played on May 18 and lasted for 139 minutes and 47 seconds, featuring four OTs. Matthew Tkachuk finally ended it after scoring a wrist shot at 19:47 of the fourth overtime.