Who is Arshdeep Bains? All we know about Canucks player's contract, parents, high school and career so far

Arshdeep Bains, the promising Canadian ice hockey left winger of Indian origin, recently debuted for Vancouver Canucks in the National Hockey League (NHL). Born on Jan. 9, 2001, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, Bains has quickly risen through the ranks to become a notable player for the Canucks.

Arshdeep Bains' contract details

On March 11, 2022, Arshdeep Bains inked a deal with the Vancouver Canucks, securing an entry-level contract. For the 2023-24 season, Bains commands a salary of $825,000, with a cap hit of $816,667.

This comprises $50,000 in signing bonuses and $775,000 in base salary. His contract amounts to a total value of $2,450,000. Bains will enter restricted free agency (RFA) after the 2024-25 season at the age of 24.

Arshdeep Bains' parents and early life

Arshdeep's father, Kuldip Bains, is an Indian immigrant in Canada. The name of his mother is not known. Growing up in Surrey, British Columbia, he honed his skills by playing mini-sticks and road hockey with his older brothers before transitioning to organized hockey.

Arshdeep Bains' high school

His journey in competitive hockey started with the Burnaby Winter Club Bruins, where he showcased his talent as a top scorer in tournaments like the Bell Capital Cup. Bains later moved to the Delta Hockey Academy, further refining his skills and establishing himself as a standout player.

Bains in junior hockey and path to the NHL

Despite facing initial setbacks, such as being passed over in the Western Hockey League (WHL) draft, Bains remained hopeful. He seized opportunities to attend rookie camps and eventually earned a spot with the Red Deer Rebels, a WHL team, where he started slow but ended on a high note with 112 points (43 G and 69 A) in just 68 games.

Throughout his junior hockey career, Bains consistently impressed with his offense, setting personal records and earning trophies such as the BCMML's 'Player of the Month' and the WHL Scoring Champion for the 2021–22 season. He also became the first player of South Asian descent to claim the Bob Clarke Trophy.

Bains' professional debut with the Vancouver Canucks

Bains' hard work and dedication paid off when he signed an entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks on March 11, 2022. He began his professional journey with the Abbotsford Canucks, the team's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, where he scored his first professional goal in his debut game.

After his AHL performance, Bains received the call-up to the NHL, making his debut with the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 20, 2024, against the Colorado Avalanche.