Who was Bob Cole? Remembering the legacy of legendary of Canadian broadcaster

Bob Cole, the immortal voice of Canadian hockey, died Wednesday night at age 90, leaving a legacy that spans generations.

For half a century, Cole was the authoritative presence behind the microphone on Saturday nights, captivating audiences with his lively commentary and trademark phrases.

Born in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Cole began his broadcasting career with VOCM radio before transitioning to television in 1973. Being highly enthusiastic about the game, his captivating voice made him an adored figure in Canadian households, earning him the Order of Canada and being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996.

Cole’s illustrious career spanned multiple Olympic Games, where he lent his voice to hockey play-by-play, but perhaps his most memorable moment came during the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics when he exclaimed:

"Now, after 50 years, it's time for Canada to stand up and cheer!”

His emotional connection to the game was palpable, as evidenced by his famous call on Paul Henderson’s Summit Series goal in 1972, a moment etched in Canadian sports history.

Cole’s passion and skill to catch the true feel of the game won him fans and players’ affection. In addition to his youth, Cole sustained his enthusiasm for broadcasting with a constant evocation of excitement and nostalgia among his audience.

Bob Cole’s influence went beyond the rink. From other sports, he liked curling, too. He took part in the Brier from Newfoundland and Labrador in the 1970s. Along with that, he proved to be a quiz master on CBC's "Reach for the Top," showing his multi-faceted talents far beyond the sports field.

The main characteristic of Bob Cole's triumph was his humility and devotion to the profession he adored. He was a student of Foster Hewitt, the founder of broadcasting. His voice was the image of hockey in Canada, and he stamped indelibly on the hearts of fans all across Canada.

When did Bob Cole call his last game?

Bob Cole's last game as a commentator was on April 6, 2019, during a match between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens. His retirement plan got the approval of many NHL players.

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos described Cole as a "living legend" in a 2019 interview with the Canadian Press. Stamkos said:

“A living legend. I’ve had a great relationship with him over the years. His voice is iconic. It’s all I associated with watching hockey growing up. Bittersweet for sure, but a great man. He has a close spot in a lot of Canadians’ hearts over the years.”

Bob Cole's distinctive voice extended beyond the realm of sports as well. Actor and producer Allan Hawco enlisted Cole to provide the recap introduction heard at the start of many episodes of the television series "Republic of Doyle."