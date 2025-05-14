Who is Canucks coach Adam Foote's son? All we know about ex-Devils defenseman Cal

Cal Foote is the son of Vancouver Canucks coach Adam Foote and is a professional hockey player and defenseman. He was born on December 13, 1998, in Colorado while Adam was playing in the NHL. Cal grew up in Ontario and played minor hockey there, and later played junior hockey for the Kelowna Rockets in the Western Hockey League.

Adam coached the Rockets from 2018 to 2020, during a rebuild. Cal was already a top player when his dad joined as coach, but the team finished with a 57-60-6-5 record under Adam before he was let go.

Cal was drafted at No. 14 by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. He spent time with their AHL affiliate before joining the NHL team. He was part of the Lightning’s 2021 Stanley Cup-winning squad, although he did not play in the postseason.

In 2023, Cal was traded to the Nashville Predators and later signed with the New Jersey Devils. He played limited games in New Jersey and is currently a free agent.

Cal is in the news because of the 2018 Hockey Canada investigation, as he is one of several players linked to a sexual assault case. The incident reportedly happened in London, Ontario, involving members of Canada’s World Junior team. Hockey Canada reopened the case in 2022, and investigations have continued, but no criminal charges have been announced. Cal has not made a public statement about it.

Adam is not involved in the investigation, but the situation has brought attention to his family. On Wednesday, the Canucks announced that he has been named the 22nd coach in franchise history.

Five former World Junior hockey players, including Cal Foote, are on trial for an alleged sexual assault in 2018. The woman, known as E.M., claimed that the incident happened in a London, Ontario hotel after a Hockey Canada event. She told the court she was drunk, confused and felt used by the players.

“I felt like I was just an object there,” E.M. said on Monday, via Radio-Canada. “I felt like I was there for their entertainment.”

Defense lawyers said the contact was consensual. They claimed E.M. invited sex and grew angry when players refused.

“Are you going to f— me or play golf?” E.M. said, according to the lawyer.

E.M. added that she doesn’t remember saying that but admitted she may have been frustrated.

Lawyers also questioned how drunk she was. They showed small drink cups from the bar that night, and one lawyer said she tried to seem more intoxicated than she was.

They also brought up her weight, suggesting she gave a lower number to appear smaller; however, E.M. claimed she just gave her best guess. Foote’s lawyer is set to question her next.

