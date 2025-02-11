"Who cares about this bulls**t tournament?" "Storied history": Hockey fans react to first look at 4 Nations Face-Off trophy

The NHL has revealed the first look at the 4 Nations Face-Off trophy. This is the first year of the tournament and will replace the all-star game during the break. It will also serve as a preview of the Olympics next year. The Milan games will be the first time NHL players will play in the Olympics since 2018, so this tournament will feature a lot of the same players and coaches.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The trophy will be awarded to one of the four participating countries: Canada, Sweden, Finland and the United States. They will compete over the next eight days before returning to their NHL teams.

Fans are split on the trophy, with some believing it's a nice representation of the history of the sport, while others think that the tournament and its trophy are a waste of time.

"Storied history in this thing," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"Looks about as good as that dumb NFL trophy and it’s for a four-team tournament so I’ll take that," one fan wrote.

"Another trophy nobody will remember a decade from now," a fan said.

"Sure to join the Avco Cup in obscurity in no time," another fan said.

"Who cares about this bulls**t tournament," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"Nobody cares, this Tourney is irrelevant!!! Start the season back up!" one fan wrote.

Canada ready for pressure in 4 Nations Face-Off

Once a world power, but has struggled in international competition lately, Team Canada has a lot of pressure heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off as the birthplace of hockey should naturally win international hockey competitions.

Drew Doughty is ready for the 4 Nations Face-Off (Imagn)

Canada star and LA Kings defenseman Drew Doughty talked about the team's expectations.

“Obviously, as Canadians, the players feel the same way as the fans, Doughty said on Monday, via NHL.com. "We expect to win, and we’re not going to be satisfied with anything but a championship."

Doughty, who was recently added to the roster as an injury replacement, discussed the pressure the team is facing.

“I think a lot of the guys in here, we feel that pressure, obviously. But that’s what we thrive under," Doughty said. "That’s why (we’re) all superstars in this league, is because we thrive under that pressure, and it doesn’t affect our game.”

Canada opens play on Wednesday against Sweden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles