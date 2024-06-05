Who is George Mumford? Meet Oilers' secret weapon' who helped champs like MJ, Kobe and Olympians in the past

George Mumford is a renowned sports psychologist and mindfulness expert who has quietly become a crucial figure in the Edmonton Oilers' road to the Stanley Cup this season. While Mumford's name might not be as widely recognized as some of the star players on the team, his impact behind the scenes cannot be overstated.

Mumford has previously worked with NBA legends such as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers star himself endorsed that "the art of mindfulness" was a skill he enhanced under Mumford tutelage. Apart from them, he has ventured outside basketball to help athletes from several other sports, such as Olympians.

Years ago, Mumford was an aspiring basketball player at the University of Massachusetts. A string of injuries though left Mumford unable to see through his dream. The young athlete soon struggled with a subtance issue involving his pain medication and later developed an addiction to heroin.

After years of getting clean, Mumford learned mindfulness from Dr. Jon Kabat-Zinn’s Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction program in the early nineties.

Learning from Dr. Zinn, he even partnered with him in his Inner-city Stress Reduction Clinic. This led George Mumford to get into touch with legendary NBA coach Phil Jackson when Michael Jordan had left the Chicago Bulls in 1993. At that time the team was not performing well and Jackson had contacted Dr. Zinn who connected him with Mumford.

Mumford's impact extends beyond the realm of professional sports. Through podcasts, books such as "Unlocked" and "The Mindful Athlete Book,". He also has a YouTube channel where he shares his wisdom with a wider audience, teaching everyone who is interested in incorporating mindfulness into their daily lives.

George Mumford’s impact on the Edmonton Oilers

George Mumford's influence on the Oilers is evident in the way that players such as Stuart Skinner speak about the mental aspects of sports. Skinner's emphasis on being present in moment and focusing on what can be controlled is a reflection of the mindfulness principles that Mumford advocates for.

Oilers Nation’s Sean Pangs tweeted a clip of Mumford hugging Stuart Skinner after Game 6 and saying "my man" to him.

The Oilers, led by their dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are aiming to secure their first championship since 1990. The Panthers on the other hand are pushing for their first-ever Stanley Cup victory.

With both teams having all to play for, Oilers fans will hope Mumford's mindfulness training will help Edmonton clinch it's sixth Stanley Cup title.