Who is Ivan Fedotov? All we know about Flyers goalie who had his KHL contract terminated

Ivan Fedotov, a name not unfamiliar to avid hockey fans, is finally set to debut in North America after nearly nine years since being drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers. This Finnish-born Russian professional ice hockey goaltender has had a journey filled with highs and lows, from being drafted by the Flyers to facing challenges with his KHL contract and military service.

Born in Lappeenranta, Finland, Fedotov comes from a diverse background, with a Finnish–Russian mother and a Russian father. Despite his Finnish roots through his maternal grandparents, Fedotov considers himself completely Russian, having spent his entire life in Russia.

Fedotov's hockey career began to take shape when he made his Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) debut with HC Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk during the 2014–15 season. NHL scouts took notice of his potential and soon the Philadelphia Flyers selected him in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Fedotov moved between various KHL teams, including Salavat Yulaev Ufa and Traktor Chelyabinsk, before eventually joining HC CSKA Moscow. It was during the 2021–22 season with CSKA Moscow that Fedotov truly made his mark.

The Russian goaltender's journey took a tumultuous turn when he signed a one-year entry-level $1,100,000 contract with the Flyers on May 7, 2022.

However, he was reportedly held back past this date due to an alleged evasion of military duties. Post completing a year in the military, he sogned a new two-year contract with the KHL club. As per ESPN, his KHL contract has been terminated by CSKA Moscow in March 2024, leading to the possibility of him finally starting his Flyers career.

Fedotov's performance in KHL

Fedotov's recent stint with CSKA Moscow in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) serves as proof of his talent. In 44 regular-season games, he boasted a commendable record of 21-22-1, with a notable 2.37 goals-against average and a solid .914 save percentage.

Fedotov shined with CSKA Moscow as they won the Gagarin Cup championship in the 2021-22 season, thanks in part to his stellar play.

Ivan Fedotov held for Military service

Technically under contract with Philadelphia, Fedotov faced hurdles that delayed his transition to the NHL. Initially prepared to join the Flyers, he was reportedly abruptly detained and compelled into military service with Russia, stationed in Severomorsk near the Finnish border.

Ivan Fedotov said in July 2023 (Via The Athletic - translated) :

“All citizens liable for military service in the country must pay their debt to their homeland. We can debate for a long time, but the law is the law. It must be respected. Everyone repays their debt to their homeland to one degree or another.”

Ivan Fedotov's return will be a boost for Flyers' goaltending depth

The Philadelphia Flyers' goaltending situation has seen fluctuations in recent times, with backups struggling to maintain consistency behind starting goaltender Samuel Ersson. Ivan Fedotov's potential arrival opens up an opportunity for the Flyers to strengthen their goaltending depth.