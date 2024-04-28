Who are James van Riemsdyk's brothers? All we know about the siblings of the Bruins star

Boston Bruins winger James van Riemsdyk has two brothers who also played hockey: Trevor van Riemsdyk and Brendan van Riemsdyk. The van Riemsdyk siblings were born to parents Frans and Allison and grew up playing the sport together.

James van Riemsdyk (born on May 4, 1989) is an American left winger who has played in the NHL for the Philadelphia Flyers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and currently the Boston Bruins.

James van Riemsdyk's younger brother, Trevor van Riemsdyk

Trevor van Riemsdyk (born on July 24, 1991) currently plays as a defenseman for the Washington Capitals in the NHL.

Trevor's journey to the NHL began on March 24, 2014, when he signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. He made his NHL debut on October 9, 2014, against the Dallas Stars, and won his first Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in his rookie season of 2015.

After being exposed by the Blackhawks at the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft, Trevor was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights but was immediately traded to the Carolina Hurricanes. He played three seasons with the Hurricanes before signing with the Washington Capitals as a free agent in October 2020.

In March 2023, Trevor signed a three-year, $9 million contract extension with the Capitals.

Trevor suffered an upper-body injury on Friday during the 2023–24 playoffs after taking a big hit from the Rangers' Matt Rempe. He will miss Game 4 of the series on Sunday due to this injury.

Following the impact, Trevor went to the locker room and didn't return. As a result of an upper-body injury, Trevor van Riemsdyk won't be able to participate in Game 4 against the New York Rangers on Sunday.

James van Riemsdyk's youngest brother, Brendan van Riemsdyk

The youngest van Riemsdyk's brother, Brendan, played hockey but never reached the NHL level. Brendan played collegiately at the University of New Hampshire before transferring to Northeastern University. After graduating, he signed a contract with the Reading Royals of the ECHL in August 2020.

In a November 2023 podcast, Brendan talked about his close relationship with his two older brothers. He recalled a team road trip that didn't go as planned, as well as his transition into coaching younger players.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Brendan van Riemsdyk is the co-owner of VR Hockey.