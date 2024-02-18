Who is Jaromir Jagr's girlfriend? All we know about Dominika Branisova

Jaromir Jagr, the Czech ice hockey legend with a 35-season NHL career, has been turning heads not just on the ice but also with his girlfriend, Dominika Branisova. Dominika, born in 1995 in Czechoslovakia, was a professional model until 2020, managed by Eskimo Bohemia Management. Prior to that, she worked as an event manager at a club and restaurant.

Describing herself as a traveler on Instagram, Dominika is now the CEO of JJ68 By Jaromír Jágr, a company owned by her 52-year-old boyfriend. Standing at 5 feet 8 inches, Dominika, now 29, maintains a discreet personal life with Jagr, and details of their meeting remain undisclosed. However, reports suggest they've been together since 2020.

Despite a notable 23-year age gap, the couple seems content in their relationship. Dominika often accompanies Jagr to public events. Their appearance at a Carolina Hurricanes versus Florida Panthers game the previous season delighted fans.

Inside Jaromir Jagr's Romantic Past

Jaromir Jagr has had his fair share of romantic entanglements throughout his illustrious career. From high-profile relationships to more private affairs, Jagr's personal life has often been a topic of intrigue among fans and media.

Among his notable past relationships is his romance with Veronika Koprivova, which spanned from 2015 to 2019. Before that, Jagr was involved with Inna Puhajková between 2006 to 2012. Jagr also shared a more substantial relationship with Andrea Veresová, lasting from 1999 to 2003. One of his earliest known relationships was with Iva Kubelková, dating back to 1996 and lasting until 1999.

Jaromir Jagr is still an active hockey player

Jaromir Kagr has enjoyed a longstanding hockey career. Recently, the Penguins celebrated Jagr by retiring his jersey number, 68. He now stands with impressive figures like Mario Lemieux and Michel Briere, the only players in team history to have been given this great honor.

Jaromir Jagr, at the age of 52, plays for Czech Extraliga side Rytíři Kladno. Astoundingly, he is on the ice for 15 minutes each game, even at this age.