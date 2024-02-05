Who is Jason Spezza's brother? All we know about the tragic death of Matthew Spezza

Former NHL star Jason Spezza has endured a tragic loss. The Pittsburgh Penguins tweeted on Monday that Spezza's younger brother Matthew tragically died due to an accidental overdose.

The Penguins player tweeted,

"On behalf of my family, it is with the heaviest of hearts that I share that my younger brother, Matthew, passed away due to an accidental overdose over the weekend. My family and I are heartbroken and ask for privacy during this difficult time."

Matthew, unlike his brother, played the role of a goaltender during his playing days. He had a stint with the St. John’s Fog Devils of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Matthew, who was 37 at the time of his passing, spent a couple of seasons playing major junior hockey in the mid-2000s in the Ontario Hockey League with the Ottawa 67's, Kingston Frontenacs, London Knights and Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

During the up-and-coming of Jason in the big leagues in the late 90's with the Brampton Battalion and Mississauga IceDogs, Matthew would oftentimes be at the Ontario Hockey League rinks with the rest of the family to support and cheer on his older brother.

While the details regarding his death are still unclear, the thoughts and prayers of the hockey community are with the Spezza family during this enduring point of time.

Who is Matthew Spezza's brother Jason?

Jason, 40, currently serves as the Assistant General Manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins. His playing career spanned 19 seasons, having represented the Ottawa Senators, Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have much to play for regarding their assistant manager, as they face the third-placed Winnipeg Jets come Tuesday. The Penguins would want to get two wins in a row as they keep fighting for the playoffs in the Metropolitan Division.