"Who in their right mind is sad to leave" - NHL insider claims Coyotes players are actively in favor of Utah relocation

The potential relocation of the Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City has been dominating hockey headlines. While fans in Arizona are understandably disappointed, NHL insider Frank Seravalli claims that Arizona players themselves are ready for a change of scenery.

NHL Insider Frank Seravalli shed light on the sentiment among Coyotes players on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast. Seravalli recounted a conversation with one player who pushed back against the notion that the team was disappointed to be leaving Arizona.

The player reportedly said, "Who in their right mind is sad to leave?"

The player's comments paint a picture of a team struggling with subpar facilities and resources.

"We've got the worst plane, the worst hotels, the worst food. Our staff has the worst budget. We can't get anything done that we want to. We feel like we're playing in a league other than the NHL," the player told Seravalli.

The potential move to Salt Lake City is seen as a solution to these issues, where the team would be owned by Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith. The player expressed hope that the relocation would bring:

"Different vibes, different energy, different everything."

The Associated Press reported on Saturday that Arizona is likely to be sold to Smith shortly after their final game on Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers.

How can Coyotes' current owner, Alex Meruelo, get the franchise back to Arizona after relocation?

Alex Meruelo may have a unique opportunity to bring the franchise back to Arizona after its potential relocation to Utah.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Meruelo could be granted a five-year window to meet specific benchmarks and pave the way for Arizona's return to its original home state.

"I'm under the impression that Meruelo is going to get a 5-year window to bring back the Coyotes,” Friedman said.

“From what I understand there are benchmarks, things that need to be done ... basically the way it was described to me was, he's got the window but he's got work to do."

The alleged sale of Arizona to Ryan Smith, the owner of the Utah Jazz for $1.2 billion has not been finalized.

To achieve this goal, Meruelo will need to focus on several key aspects. First and foremost, he must secure a new, modern arena that meets the NHL's standards and provides a suitable home for the team.

This will most likely entail working directly with local government authorities, developers, and investors to identify the best location and acquire the necessary finance.

