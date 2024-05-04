Who sang the national anthem at the Nashville Predators game today? 

The Nashville Predators hosted the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Grammy-winning artist Billy Strings took the stage to perform the national anthem before the game.

Since 2017, famous singers have been singing the anthem before the Predators' home playoff games. Carrie Underwood, Trisha Yearwood and Luke Bryan, to name a few, have sung the anthem at the Arena to date.

Billy Strings won a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album in 2021 with his album "Home.” He is originally from Lansing, Michigan, and is widely acclaimed as a bluegrass musician.

American rock band Lit played the Canadian national anthem ahead of the game. Grammy winners Little Big Town performed the national anthem on April 28 before Game 4 in Nashville and Grammy recipient Colbie Caillat performed the anthem before Game 3 on April 26.

Predators have their playoff journey cut short in Game 6

The Nashville Predators fell to the Vancouver Canucks in Game 6 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The nail-biting 1-0 victory will see the Canucks advance to the second round of the postseason.

The Predators were trailing 3-2 in the series heading into Game 6. While Andrew Brunette’s team held on tight until the third period, Pius Suter's decisive goal turned out to be the difference-maker.

Brock Boeser passed Suter in front of the goal with just 1:39 seconds remaining who capitalized on the opportunity immediately. They outshot the hosts on the night but the real hero of the game was rookie netminder Arturs Silovs who stood tall with 27 saves.

With 33.9 seconds remaining, Nashville had a last-ditch opportunity to push the game into overtime on a power play following Elias Lindholm's penalty for cross-checking Gustav Nyquist. However, Silovs would not have it.

Predators captain Roman Joshi was unhappy with the outcome of the game as their playoff run will end here for the season. The 33-year-old slammed his stick on the ice after what should have been their ticket to force a Game 7 in the series.

The win marks the Canucks' first playoff series victory since 2020. Now they will face superstar Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference semifinals.

It remains to be seen if the Canucks can continue their consistency and ability to perform in the clutch moments against McDavid and Co.